Three-alarm fire tears through Natick home

A three-alarm fire ripped through a home in Natick on Wednesday, officials said.
The fire, which broke out shortly after noon in the area of Westview Avenue and Union Street, originated in the attic and extended through the roof, officials said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt. A request for further comment was sent to Natick Fire Chief Jason Ferschke.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.