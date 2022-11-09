Three-alarm fire tears through Natick home

The fire, which broke out shortly after noon in the area of Westview Avenue and Union Street, originated in the attic and extended through the roof, officials said.

A three-alarm fire ripped through a home in Natick on Wednesday, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt. A request for further comment was sent to Natick Fire Chief Jason Ferschke.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

