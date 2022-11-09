fb-pixel Skip to main content

Three-alarm fire tears through Natick home

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated November 9, 2022, 1 hour ago
Natick firefighters battled a 3-alarm blaze at this home Wednesday.Natick Fire Department

A three-alarm fire ripped through a home in Natick on Wednesday, officials said.

The fire, which broke out shortly after noon in the area of Westview Avenue and Union Street, originated in the attic and extended through the roof, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt. A request for further comment was sent to Natick Fire Chief Jason Ferschke.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

