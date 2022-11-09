Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole could bring gusts, rain later this week

There are going to be a lot of weather changes over the next several days — with everything from sunshine, to really warm temperatures and gusty winds as the remnants of tropical storm Nicole blow through, and then back to the November chill.

High pressure, which reintroduced our seasonable temperatures, will push offshore over the next 24 hours allowing for a return flow from the southwest. This will help to boost temperatures well into the 60s Thursday along with plenty of sunshine.

Tropical Storm Nicole is going to head into Florida Wednesday night, bringing with it heavy rain and strong, gusty winds. This will not be a major hurricane but nevertheless will cause flooding and power outages in parts of the Sunshine State.

Tropical Storm Nicole could reach hurricane strength before hitting early Thursday. NOAA

That system will then make a turn off toward the north and affect our weather late Friday and into early Saturday. Although the system will weaken dramatically, it still has the potential to bring some heavy rain and gusty winds. The exact track of the storm will determine where the heaviest rain falls.

Since the center of the storm will move to the west of Boston, we will be on the breezier side but this is also the part of the storm which contains less rain.

A swath of rain moves into New England Friday and quickly exits on Saturday. TropicalTidbits

You can see on the map below that the heaviest rain is forecast to fall through New York and on up through western New England just to the left side of the track. In these areas, there could be some minor flooding and power outages, although not widespread, possible Friday night into early Saturday.

The heaviest rain from Nicole will be west of the southern New England coastline. WeatherBELL

Nicole’s remnants will bring very mild air to the region with temperatures reaching close to 70 degrees both Friday and Saturday. Saturday, as the system moves further away, some clearing could take place giving us quite a nice afternoon with partial sunshine and breezy conditions. As of now, it looks to me like the rain will have ended early enough that although fields may be wet, games should be able to take place.

Colder air works back into the region for Sunday and early next week. Temperatures are likely to be at or below average. The cold air will take hold across most of the country with below average temperatures especially notable across the Midwest.