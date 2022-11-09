What’s the future of downtown Providence? It’s a mixed bag.

But during the work week, it’s a different story. Office workers have not yet come back downtown in full force, and some landlords are having to get creative to entice them to return — or find ways to fill the office space.

PROVIDENCE — Over the last several months, it’s become clear downtown Providence is going through significant changes. The quietness prevalent in 2020 and 2021 has gone away: pop-up markets with live music and food trucks regularly take place at Grant’s Block on Union Street, major events like Broadway shows at the Providence Performing Arts Center are attracting thousands, and “for lease” signs are starting to come down from store fronts where new businesses are setting up shop.

Advertisement

Joe Paolino, the former mayor of Providence whose real estate company owns many of downtown’s commercial spaces, said he’s building a “campus” to both retain office workers and provide a value to the hundreds of residents who he expects to move into downtown in the next few years.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The “campus” surrounds his office tower at 100 Westminster St., which has tenants like law offices and financial advisers and an interior entrance to the Superman building. On the ground floor, a new marketplace by food business incubator Hope & Main will open in January 2023. It’ll offer grab-and-go meals, a cafe, and experimental bites from food entrepreneurs for breakfast and lunch — a request of his tenants. Paolino Properties and nonprofit Papitto Opportunity Connection — also a tenant — helped subsidize the marketplace.

“This puts me in an area that’s head and shoulders above any other office building nearby,” said Paolino.

A Downtown Makers Marketplace is moving into the ground level of 100 Westminster St. in early January 2023. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The pandemic showed companies that fully remote and hybrid work was possible, forcing commercial landlords to rethink what they offered their tenants. Some wondered whether the traditional office space — massive floor plans with corner offices — would be feasible in the future. Downtown Providence’s office vacancy rate stood around 15.5 percent at the end of the 2021, according to data provided by CBRE, with Randall Square and Capital Center having the highest rates of vacancy by the middle of this year at around 31 percent and 27 percent, respectively.

Advertisement

Downtown’s Financial District, which had a 15 percent vacancy rate as of mid-2022, has seen significant changes over the last several decades. Bank of America vacated the Superman building in 2013, and TD Bank left the historic Turks Head Building just before the pandemic. But recent moves have sparked concerns.

The Turks Head building in the Financial district of Providence. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In October, Bank Rhode Island announced plans to relocate its headquarters to a new, mixed-use development on the former Interstate 195 land in Fox Point that is slated for construction next summer. The bank’s headquarters currently take up the top two floors of the Turk’s Head Building. Unlike other companies, which are looking to downsize, BankRI CEO Mark Meiklejohn said they’re moving to make space for additional employees — including new hires.

The move caused tension between Waldorf Sultan GP LLC, the general partner of the Turks Head Building property, and the state’s I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, which selected BankRI for the high-value parcel with a tax stabilization agreement. Bank RI won’t be breaking its lease; construction on the new building it will be moving into won’t start until next summer. However, some critics of the deal say it was wrong to provide a tax stabilization agreement to relocate to a company that currently pays taxes in full. Others, like building owners such as Paolino, have criticized the state for dismantling one neighborhood to aid another.

Advertisement

Before the Financial District was a business hub, it was primarily residential, and new trends could bring the neighborhood back to its roots.

The Superman building, formally known as the Industrial National Bank Building, in downtown Providence. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Commercial spaces are being transformed into apartments. The Superman building at 111 Westminster St. will become 285 new units; the old Providence Journal building, which scrapped plans to become a hotel, will be redeveloped into a 124-unit apartment complex; and the Studley Building, which Paolino also owns, is in the middle of a $17.9 million renovation to create 65 furnished residential units.

Each of those projects will bring hundreds of full-time residents into a concentrated section of the city that only makes up a few blocks. When those residents move in, they’ll need coffee shops, grocery stores, restaurants, and other retail shops — much of which is already in or near the area, or will be coming soon.

In the last few months, several ground-level commercial spaces went from vacant to filled. Moonshine Alley, a Nashville-themed restaurant and bar, opened in the former Hanley’s Ale House. Coco Cafe Bar, which opened Monday, and Cozy Ice Cream, which opened this summer, are both in the historic Arcade building.

Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened on Washington Street in September, and is the first downtown grocer in years. Clementine Cocktail Bar, which is owned by Congressman David Cicilline, started serving where Birch restaurant used to be. A new boutique, Lovely Bride, opened its doors on Eddy Street in October. Backstage Kitchen and Bar at Hotel Providence on Mathewson Street will soon undergo a renovation.

Advertisement

A long-empty ground floor space at 75 Fountain St. will soon be built out for Caffé Nero, an Italian-influenced coffeehouse chain, to move in sometime in 2023.

Customers queue for lunch at Livi's Pockets inside the Arcade Building. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Companies are also thinking about smaller offices, noted observers.

Joanna Levitt, the director of commercial leasing at Cornish Associates, said most of the company’s 42,000 square feet of office space is occupied with companies like outerwear company Cleverhood, RevUp Capital, and local offices for creative agencies. These smaller office spaces “lease really fast,” she said, as do ground-level retail and restaurant spaces.

For example, a single restaurant space at 320 Westminster St. hasn’t had a tenant since a restaurant closed a few years ago. But Cornish broke it up into two, smaller spaces, and Levitt started conducting tours within the last two weeks.

“And we already have a few exciting leads,” she said. “Smaller spaces are just going a lot faster.”

Anderson of CBRE said despite any pandemic-related challenges, the commercial real estate market in downtown has been “quite busy.” And after tenants took a “wait and see approach” in 2020 and 2021, Anderson said downtown is stabilizing and “can withstand” any recession that 2023 could bring.

Advertisement

“There’s enormous outside capital coming into Providence,” said Anderson. “They could go invest all over the country, but they are coming here. They see a very interesting story here, [which is] a very bright future in the city.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.