Woman, 66, killed in western Mass. fire

“On behalf of the Turners Falls Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Todd M. Brunelle of the Turners Falls department, which serves Millers Falls, in a statement.

The blaze at 20 Bridge St. started around 4:45 p.m., the state Department of Fire Services said, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name wasn’t disclosed.

A 66-year-old woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-alarm fire in the western Massachusetts community of Millers Falls, authorities said.

“This is a tragedy for them and for our community,” Brunelle said.

Responding crews, the statement said, encountered heavy fire on arrival and launched an aggressive attack, containing the blaze to the building of origin, which suffered “catastrophic damage and structural collapse.”

About a half dozen fire departments provided mutual aid, and DFS provided an Incident Support Unit and Rehab Unit to help firefighters and incident commanders, per the statement. All displaced residents are being assisted with shelter and related services, the release said, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The statement didn’t specify the number of people who were displaced.

“As investigators continue their work, we want to remind everyone that working smoke alarms and practiced home escape plans are vital fire safety tools,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey in the release. “Please be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and an escape plan that accounts for everyone’s needs and abilities.”





