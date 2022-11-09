The midterm results are confusing, except when it came to abortion

This wasn’t just a blue state thing. In New Hampshire, incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan, who won in 2016 by razor-thin margin, heavily featured abortion access in her race against Republican nominee Don Bolduc.

American voters, however, were crystal clear about their views on abortion access. In exit polls, ballot initiatives, and in some key races, voters indicated there’s a significant political backlash against the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which struck down a half-century legal precedent protecting abortion access nationwide.

It can be hard to identify broad patterns in midterm election results when just looking at the win-loss numbers for Republicans and Democrats around the country. Indeed, these midterms are a mixed bag.

Questions about abortion access were directly on the ballot in five states, including the red states of Montana and Kentucky. Voters in that pair of states along with Michigan, Vermont, and California all either beat back efforts to curb abortion access or codified it into a right in the state.

In a way, these states were following what voters did in Kansas, a deeply red state, when an effort in August to pass a constitutional amendment banning abortion failed by 20 percentage points. That vote, by the way, set the backdrop for Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to hang onto reelection Tuesday, even though she began the year as one of the most vulnerable incumbents and likely to lose.

This support for abortion access on ballot items was consistent with voter exit polls around the country on Tuesday. They found that 60 percent of voters said that abortion should be legal, while just 37 percent said it should be illegal.

The strategy for abortion to be a major talking point in the midterms was criticized by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders as well as by moderate Democrats in the past week who all said the focus needed to be on pocketbook issues.

It turned out that abortion issues did get out the Democratic base and, in some cases, made an impact in state laws.

