Divisive midterms come to a close, with control of Congress in the balance

There were early signs that Democrats were holding off a full electoral rout, aided by ticket-splitting voters and the controversial uneven quality of some of their opponents. And after billions of dollars, millions of votes, and a roller coaster of a midterm election season, one of the few things clear on Tuesday night was that the battle for the Senate was much too close to call.

ATLANTA — Republicans still held an edge in their attempt to recapture the House of Representatives on Tuesday night, wresting unified control of Washington from Democrats as economic frustration coursed through the electorate, but the overwhelming red wave many GOP operatives once hoped for did not appear to materialize.

Advertisement

In that chamber, Republicans needed to pick up only one seat to gain control, but key battlegrounds of Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona were still unsettled, while the marquee contest here in Georgia could well head to a runoff. And there was an early disappointment for Republicans: Two Democrats they hoped to defeat, Senators Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Michael Bennet of Colorado, were projected to win. Hassan declared victory late Tuesday night.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Democratic leads in highly competitive House seats in Rhode Island and Virginia, while probably not enough to help the party keep the chamber, indicated the overall loss of seats might be less than feared.

The final results of the divisive campaign season will shape President Biden’s agenda for the second half of his term, and the future of hot-button issues such as abortion rights and democracy, as some candidates elected Tuesday — particularly at the state level — will have the power to make the rules for elections in 2024 and beyond.

The campaign featured Republicans making dire warnings about the economy, crime, and cultural issues such as race and gender while Democrats cast the election as an existential choice over fundamental rights and fair elections.

Advertisement

Political forecasters long predicted Republicans would easily pick up the five seats they need to grab the majority in the House. But in recent weeks, the leads of key Democratic Senate candidates in polling appeared to have evaporated, with Republicans pressing their advantage on issues such as inflation while Democratsscrambled to hold on.

Those include Nevada, where Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto was challenged by Republican Adam Laxalt, and the unusual contest for an open seat in Pennsylvania, where the celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, a Republican, battled Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke. Late Tuesday night, Fetterman held a narrow lead with three-quarters of the vote in; no returns for Nevada were immediately available.

In Arizona, Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat, held a significant lead over GOP businessman Blake Masters with half of the vote in, although his lead was expected to shrink as more Election Day votes were counted.

And here in Georgia, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, faced the former college football star Herschel Walker, a first time candidate who, like several other GOP contenders, was hoping economic headwinds could help him overcome a campaign dogged by controversy. Late Tuesday, the candidates were virtually tied with about 86 percent of the results reported; both had 49 percent of the vote, a result that will require them to compete in a runoff election, if it holds.

Advertisement

Warnock, who kept most national Democrats at an arm’s length during his campaign, sought to sympathize with voters’ economic woes as he met with canvassers on Tuesday morning.

“People are still feeling the pain. I get it,” Warnock said. “The question is not, ‘Are we having hard times?’ The question is, ‘Who actually has the skills, the wherewithal, and the commitment to do something about it?’ ”

Walker’s campaign was roiled by accusations about his character, including allegations of domestic violence that he has not disputed and allegations by two women that he paid for them to have abortions, even though he campaigned on stringent opposition to the procedure. He has denied the abortion allegations.

But in a hyper-polarized time with control of the Senate on the line, polling suggested Republican voters have largely fallen in line behind Walker and other controversial candidates.

For months, Democrats were hopeful the decision in June by the conservative Supreme Court majority to overturn the federal guarantee of abortion rights would energize their base and lure independents and even some Republicans to vote for their candidates. Their hopes were further buoyed when Republicans nominated a slate of candidates that even Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged had “quality” issues.

And while the GOP was expected to hold onto seats in races that once seemed tight, such as in Ohio and Wisconsin, the finish remained uncertain.

If Republicans ultimately takes control of the House and the Senate, Democrats will be left mostly playing defense, largely through Biden’s veto power and the Senate filibuster, against a Republican legislative agenda. But should Democrats retain the Senate, it would give them a power base from which to shape legislation.

Advertisement

The election was a test of the influence of Trump, who endorsed many of the Republican Senate candidates who went on to capture their nominations based more on loyalty to him than on their electability. If many of his chosen candidates fall in winnable races, it could prompt some soul-searching about whether he is the party’s most effective standard-bearer, just days before he’s widely expected to announce another run for the presidency.

The elections will also produce new stars and offered hints about what voters want from their candidates in 2024. In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis, a combative Republican who is viewed as a possible presidential candidate, blew out his opponent, Democrat Charlie Crist, by about 20 percentage points — a rout that could bolster GOP interest in him mounting a presidential bid.

Midterm elections are typically a boon for the party out of power in Washington, and economic headwinds such as persistently high inflation have turbocharged Republicans’ advantage. That’s been particularly true in House races, where their candidates appeared to have turned deep blue districts in states such as New York into competitive territory.

But some of the races Republicans were optimistic about winning did not pan out. In Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District, former Cranston mayor Allan Fung was trying to become the first Republican in decades to capture the seat currently held by retiring Democrat Jim Langevin. He instead conceded to Democrat Seth Magaziner Tuesday night.

Advertisement

“We knew this was going to be a hard-fought battle, we knew making history would not be easy,” Fung said, adding, “I never wavered from my commitment to you to setting our country on a better path.”

In Virginia, voters delivered a split verdict on two Democrats in competitive districts. The Associated Press called one seat for the incumbent Democrat, Representative Abigail Spanberger, while Representative Elaine Luria, a Democrat who served on the Jan. 6 committee, appeared set to lose.

And even though there were millions of votes left to tally by late Tuesday night, one theme was emerging: ticket-splitters.

In Pennsylvania, the GOP nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, a diehard election denier who was photographed outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, was lagging well behind Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat. Oz, however, was closer to Fetterman, suggesting that some voters had decided to back Shapiro and Oz.

And in Georgia, Walker was significantly underperforming Governor Brian Kemp, the incumbent Republican who had a healthy lead over former state House minority leader Stacey Abrams.

Gina Newton, 45, decided to split her ticket between Kemp and Warnock. A network engineer and registered Democrat, she is deeply disappointed in Biden, whom she backed in 2020, and she much prefers Kemp on economic issues. But she wasn’t ready to embrace Walker, too.

“I really like Warnock’s views,” she said. “He is good on the community issues that I hold dear.”

Meaghan Timko, a 41-year-old registered Republican in Cobb County, voted for GOP Representative Barry Loudermilk and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, while backing Democrats Warnock and Abrams, largely because she cares about abortion rights.

”I’m a business owner, and I like Kemp on the economy — I was going back and forth in there,” Timko said as she left a polling place in Marietta. “It came down to, I can’t fathom an America where my kids don’t have that choice.”

Dawn Bailey, however, marched into the polling place determined to back Republicans up and down the ticket.

“The US has gone crazy in the past two years, with inflation and crime,” Bailey said. “We don’t need two more years of this.”

Brian Amaral and Amanda Milkovits of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.