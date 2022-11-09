Facing constraints at home, US makes pitch for corporate climate funding abroad

The coalition, which includes White House climate envoy John F. Kerry, unveiled its plan at the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, known as COP27, and it quickly faced criticism. At this contentious summit, developing countries have lambasted wealthy nations for not helping to rescue them from the worst impacts of a warming planet.

Seeking to tap such financing for a transition that wealthy governments have refused to finance, the group hopes to lure more than $100 billion by the end of the decade, cutting as much as 1.3 billion to 2.3 billion tons of climate pollution, according to the consulting firm Climate Advisers.

With international climate aid yet to win support in Congress, the Biden administration has orchestrated a new proposal from major philanthropies and companies for a carbon-trading system to funnel private money to developing countries for clean energy development.

“Wealthy countries are stepping up their support — but still not enough. Our administration is working as hard as we can to deliver,” Kerry said in announcing the program. “I hope today is the beginning of doing that, to deliver real and lasting benefits for developing countries and the climate.”

Supporters — the State Department along with the Rockefeller Foundation, Bezos Earth Fund, and companies such as PepsiCo and Microsoft — say the proposal may be the most effective way of financing clean energy and shutting down coal plants in the absence of global cooperation.

“The only way to prevent climate catastrophe is to come together in new ways and behind new innovations, like carbon markets,” said Raj Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation. Starting in December, Bezos Earth Fund and the Rockefeller Foundation will provide initial resources to support further negotiations.

Many in Egypt responded to Kerry’s announcement with some skepticism, saying that US businesses should be focused on cutting their own carbon pollution before paying for emissions cuts in the developing world. “Now is not the time for voluntary carbon markets, it’s the time for reductions,” said one senior European official.

The announcement also comes a day after the UN released an expert report on net-zero commitments, which warned that such pledges pose the risk of being little more than “greenwashing” if not backed up with robust plans to actually reduce emissions. The ability to claim reduced emissions through offsets may allow businesses to avoid curbing their own carbon output, the report said.

“The absence of standards, regulations, and rigor in voluntary carbon markets is deeply concerning,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Tuesday. “Targets must be reached through real emissions cuts.”

Dipti Bhatnagar, the climate justice and energy program coordinator for Friends of the Earth International who lives in Mozambique, said offset projects in developing countries are too often designed without local input, harming communities instead of helping them. Governments may quash opposition to projects that promise to bring in needed funds — even if they displace people or disturb ecosystems in the process, she said.

Bhatnagar cited the examples of a Chilean hydropower project built with carbon market funding that has been criticized for sucking water from pastures and disrupting local agriculture, and villagers in Uganda who have been threatened and denied access to resources after a local forest was sold for offset credits.

“Sitting in the Global North it’s easy to say, ‘we’ll put safeguards in,’” Bhatnagar said. “But any safeguards they have put in for all these years have not worked.”

Leaders of the coalition say there will be safeguards, while potentially delivering emissions reductions that many climate scientists would find impressive. If the group could eliminate 2.3 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions, it would be about the equivalent of the annual output of India, according to Climate Advisers.

Mirroring other climate markets, the plan might allow trading of carbon emissions. Private companies, for instance, could finance the energy transition of small countries, and then earn “credits” that would give them time to finance their own transitions.

The offsets would be inspected by an international standard board and corporations could buy them, thus pumping substantial amounts of money into developing countries.

Companies could obtain financing benefits for their so-called Scope 3 emissions — those generated when a customer buys a car and then burns fossil fuels — adding to their carbon footprint. Such emissions are the most difficult for a company to credibly calculate and claim reductions.

Though $100 billion is a large sum, many developing countries in Sharm el-Sheikh have demanded that wealthy industrial nations provide much greater amounts to cover environmental losses and damage in lower-income nations. The United States has pushed back.

“Climate finance is an obligation, a moral and legal obligation,” said Bhatnagar. “It’s not optional. It’s not something the US can just get private companies to pay.”

Nigel Purvis, the chief executive of Climate Advisers and a 25-year veteran of US climate diplomacy, described this investment as “capital that leverages other capital and helps de-risk these investments.” He hailed Kerry, a former secretary of state, for “beginning a conversation.”

“If Kerry and the international community of climate advocates can design this thing well and convince companies to join it, this could be the largest single source of climate finance for developing countries ever,” Purvis added.

Starting in December, Bezos Earth Fund and the Rockefeller Foundation will provide the initial resources to finance a development team and meetings to develop this new carbon credit market. Kerry said the program should be running by the start of COP28, a year from now.