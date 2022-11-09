It was a long night in American politics. Here is where the midterms stand on Wednesday morning.

Bleary-eyed Americans waking up to the results of the 2022 midterm election are trying to make sense of it all. So far what we know is that neither party had a blow-out night and that it may be days before we can say for sure which way the balance of power in Congress tips. But there’s a lot more nuance to the Election Day that was and a few takeaways to consider. Let’s walk through what we know and what we don’t as of Wednesday morning.

What a night. There were races where a winner was declared moments after the polls closed. And more competitive ones that were called in the middle of the night. Then of course, there are the contests that won’t be decided for days.

If one were to put the results on a bumper sticker what would it say?

Republican ripple. For all of the talk about a “red wave” of sweeping GOP wins, even in Democratic-leaning areas, that simply didn’t happen, even as Republicans did see some minor gains nationwide.

The results in New England are a perfect example. Republicans hoped to flip as many as four House seats currently held by Democrats in Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. Of those, they may take just one, the Connecticut seat, but that race remains too close to call. Elsewhere in the country, Republicans did pick up a seat or two that will be helpful in the bigger picture.

So at the moment, it looks like a bad election for Republicans?

Republicans expected to wake up this morning knowing for sure that the US House would be in Republican hands and touting at least a few upsets in deep-blue districts. That didn’t happen. But the House control still looks likely to flip their way. While we are waiting for the last batches of House race votes to be tallied across the country, it appears more likely than not that Republicans will take control the lower chamber. That alone is a major victory and would significantly change the Biden presidency. Republicans could also end up controlling the Senate as well, even if by the narrowest margin possible. We may not know that for days.

What races haven’t been called that actually matter and what votes are we waiting to see?

There are over 60 House races that haven’t been called. In the current tally, Republicans just need to win 18 of them to grab the majority and make Kevin McCarthy the next House Speaker. The Senate is another matter altogether. There are four races we are still waiting on that will decide the Senate: Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Georgia. (The Alaska Senate race also hasn’t been called but their elections allow four candidates on the November ballot and the top-two vote-getters at the moment are Republican.)

What about that scenario where a Georgia run-off could decide the Senate in December?

That scenario, which I first spelled out a month ago, looks like it may indeed happen. In Georgia, a winner needs to grab at least 50 percent of the vote. This morning Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are both at 49 percent with the Libertarian candidate at two percent. If you then look at how the remaining Senate races elsewhere are currently leaning, it is possible that a Georgia run-off election on December 6 will decide the Senator majority.

Any big themes emerging?

Republicans are already asking what went wrong and there is a consensus emerging on who will be blamed: former President Donald Trump. In race after race where Republicans with a good chance to win ultimately lost, the GOP nominee that was either running in the Trump mold, or had the full backing of the former president.

And then there is the economy. While we heard this election would be all about the old phrase “it’s the economy, stupid,” it didn’t necessarily turn out that way. How do we know? One hint: Exit polls in deeply red Texas showed that abortion was on the minds of voters just as much as the economy.

But hey, it’s only Wednesday morning. Expect more themes to emerge in the hours and days ahead.





















James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.