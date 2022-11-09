Senate race in Arizona still too close to call

This time, the unpopular president, Joe Biden, is from Kelly’s own party, and the environment looks less favorable for Democrats.

Kelly’s 2020 special election victory gave Democrats both of Arizona’s Senate seats for the first time in 70 years. It was propelled by the state’s fast-changing demographics and the unpopularity of then-President Donald Trump.

PHOENIX — Arizona Senator Mark Kelly led his Republican rival, venture capitalist Blake Masters, but the race that could determine which party controls the US Senate was too early to call.

The Arizona race is one of a handful of contests that Republicans targeted in their bid to take control of what is now a 50-50 Senate. It’s a test of the inroads that Kelly and other Democrats have made in a state once reliably dominated by Republicans and will offer clues about whether Democratic success here was an aberration during the Trump presidency or an enduring phenomenon.

Kelly led in the initial results Tuesday, which reflected mail ballots returned ahead of Election Day. Masters was expected to narrow that lead as ballots cast in person are tabulated. Mail ballots returned on Tuesday or shortly before were not yet reported and will be counted in the coming days.

With razor-thin margins between the parties, it often takes days to know the results of key races in Arizona, and it’s not uncommon for the candidate leading on election night to end up losing when all votes are counted.

Associated Press

Democratic campaign leader concedes in N.Y. race

Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, the chair of the powerful Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, conceded defeat Wednesday in his bid for a House seat in New York City’s northern suburbs to a Republican state assemblyman, Mike Lawler, a stinging and symbolic loss for Democrats.

The concession came even though the Associated Press has not yet called the race. With more than 95 percent of the vote counted,Lawler led Maloney by 1.2 percentage points.

“I don’t like to lose, but my opponent won this race. He won it fair and square. That means something,” Maloney said in an emotional statement delivered via Zoom from DCCC headquarters in Washington. “The right thing to do is say the other guy won and wish him well.”

On a day when the Democratic Party seemed destined to lose control of the House, but nonetheless outperformed most expectations, Maloney’s concession served as a dubious distinction: He becomes the first chair of either party’s House campaign committee to lose a race for reelection since the early 1990s.

Even before his concession, Republicans were already celebrating Maloney’s defeat, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the House minority leader, who gleefully cited it early Wednesday as part of gains the party had made in New York, a normally liberal state where his party performed surprisingly well.

New York Times

Fox News sees bright spot in DeSantis

After telling their audience for weeks that a Democratic wipeout was all but a foregone conclusion in the midterm elections, Fox News anchors strained to find bright spots in the returns on Wednesday morning.

They found their “red wave” in Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis, whose reelection was the subject of extensive coverage on the conservative network — to the exclusion of results that weren’t as triumphant as Republicans had hoped.

“Fox & Friends,” the morning show that’s a reliably friendly platform for Republican politicians, devoted its lead news blocks to DeSantis, who managed to flip the Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County en route to victory. At one point, an anchor noted that the crowd at the governor’s victory speech was chanting “two more years” — a cheeky way of signaling that they hope he will run for president in 2024.

Elsewhere in the Fox media empire, and across other properties controlled by the Murdoch family, the approval for DeSantis was not subtle.

On the Fox News website, the lead headline for a time on Wednesday morning read, “Potential 2024 contender Ron DeSantis flips deep-blue county to win 2nd term as FL governor.”

The cover of The New York Post on Wednesday was even more direct in seizing on DeSantis’ win. Its said, “DeFUTURE: Young GOP star romps to victory in Florida.”

New York Times

Hochul wins, but some question strategy

For Governor Kathy Hochul, a second historical milestone was clearly in her grasp: Nearly 15 months after she unexpectedly became New York’s first female governor, she was about to be the first woman in the state to be elected to the position.

But her victory Tuesday proved harder to secure than most had expected.

Hochul led Representative Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger, by roughly 5 percentage points with roughly 93 percent of the vote counted — a wider gap than some had braced for in the final weeks of the race, but still what would be the narrowest margin in a New York governor’s race in nearly three decades.

Zeldin managed to gain unforeseen traction in one of the most liberal states in the nation by mounting a campaign that was almost singularly focused on crime, allowing him to close in on Hochul and make significant inroads among suburban and independent voters as well as some disaffected Democrats.

Hochul ultimately managed to repel Zeldin’s late momentum, recalibrating her campaign in the final two weeks of the race. She increased her time in New York City as she sought to animate her base of Democratic voters, changed the focus of her political messaging and talked more often about public safety, and drew a star-studded lineup of Democrats to New York to rally around her as labor unions also flocked to her aid.

Still, the uncertainty and last-minute scramble in the race, particularly unusual in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican governor in 20 years, led to scrutiny over how Hochul ran her campaign.

New York Times

Republicans are top vote-getters in Alaska Senate contest

JUNEAU, Alaska — A Republican will hold Alaska’s US Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election, with Donald Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and US Senator Lisa Murkowski, a fellow Republican, leading in early returns.

Tshibaka held an edge over Murkowski in early first-choice votes released late Tuesday. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley. Kelley in September suspended his campaign and endorsed Tshibaka.

Under ranked voting, ballots are counted in rounds. A candidate can win outright with more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round. If no one hits that threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose that candidate as their top pick have their votes count for their next choice.

Rounds continue until two candidates remain, and whoever has the most votes wins. Tabulation rounds are expected to take place Nov. 23.

Murkowski touted her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Murkowski is the most senior member of Alaska’s congressional delegation, following the death in March of Republican Representative Don Young, who held Alaska’s House seat for 49 years.

But Tshibaka argued it is time for a change. She noted that a Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981; before Lisa Murkowski, it was her father, Frank Murkowski.

This year’s elections were conducted under a new system, approved by voters in 2020, that replaced party primaries with open primaries and instituted ranked voting in general elections. In this year’s August primary, Tshibaka finished second, behind Murkowski, with about 38 percent of the vote.

Associated Press

Mayor’s race in L.A. remains undecided

Representative Karen Bass and billionaire real-estate developer Rick Caruso are running neck-and-neck in the race to become mayor of Los Angeles.

Caruso had a slight edge with 51.3 percent support compared to 48.8 percent for Bass as of early Wednesday, with an estimated 43 percent of the votes tallied, according to the Associated Press. If the primary in June is a guide, the outcome may not be known for days, or even longer, depending on the number of late mail-in ballots.

While Bass was the front-runner for much of the general election, Caruso gained ground in the final stretch of the campaign with a law-and-order message and a $100 million war chest, outspending Bass by a wide margin.

A Caruso victory would end two decades of control by the city’s Democratic establishment, which rallied around Bass. If Bass is elected, she would become the first female and second Black mayor of America’s second-largest city.

The contest comes against the backdrop of voter frustration over rising crime rates and a deepening homeless crisis, as well as public outrage over a leaked recording of three city council members making racist and derogatory remarks.

Bloomberg News