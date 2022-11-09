Midterm elections showed that Trump seemed to be a drag on Republican Party

Meanwhile, Republicans were reeling after a midterm showing that fell far short of their lofty expectations and of the kind of sharp rebukes typically inflicted on presidents in their first terms. While several pivotal races were still undecided, the results so far were already raising questions about the GOP’s embrace of candidates chosen not for electability but for their loyalty to former president Donald Trump.

“We lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in the last 40 years,” President Biden boasted at a news conference at the White House Wednesday afternoon, adding that voters had “sent a clear, unmistakable message that they want to preserve our democracy and protect the right to choose in this country.”

ATLANTA — Republicans will probably win the House. They could still win the Senate. But it was Democrats who were taking a victory lap on Wednesday as the dust around the midterm elections began to settle.

Control of the House was still too close to call, and key Senate races in Arizona and Nevada were impossible to call with so many mail-in ballots yet to be counted. The tight Senate contest here in Georgia, which requires the winner to get at least 50 percent of the vote, was officially set to go to a runoff on Dec. 6, a repeat of the overtime battle that determined control of the chamber two years ago.

And even though the final picture remained murky, it was clear the GOP’s hopes that a difficult political environment for Democrats would help sweep to victory candidates who embraced unpopular positions on abortion and election denialism while yoking themselves to a divisive former president had been dashed.

“Candidate quality matters,” said Gunner Ramer, political director of the Republican Accountability Project, which sought to slow the march of Trump-endorsed candidates this year. Ramer hopes the GOP base might take some lessons from their defeats in what might have been a much more successful midterm election.

“How are these Republican voters going to perceive Donald Trump going forward, considering how poor of a job Trump’s handpicked candidates did last night?” Ramer said.

In Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race, far right state lawmaker Doug Mastriano, whose conspiracy-theory-laden efforts to challenge the 2020 election results there won him Trump’s primary endorsement, got blown out by Democrat Josh Shapiro.

Two other GOP gubernatorial candidates in battleground states who also earned Trump’s backing and embraced election denialism, Tudor Dixon of Michigan and Tim Michels of Wisconsin, also lost on Tuesday. Their concession calls to their Democratic opponents were a relief to democracy experts who worried they might try to challenge the results.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats flipped a Senate seat when John Fetterman beat Mehmet Oz, a celebrity TV doctor from New Jersey. Oz had won Trump’s endorsement after a divisive primary, but wasn’t able to overcome dismal favorability ratings caused in part by Fetterman portraying him as a slick out-of-towner.

Georgia offered yet another example of Trump’s struggles.

In the last runoff, in January 2021, two Republican Senate incumbents, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, each lost after embracing Trump and his burgeoning claims of fraud in the 2020 election. The wins then by Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock gave Democrats narrow control of the Senate.

Earlier this year, the former president handpicked challengers to the state’s GOP Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who had refused to go along with Trump’s election falsehoods. But those incumbents won their primaries and sailed to reelection Tuesday despite being on the outs with Trump.

Meanwhile, the Trump-blessed Republican football star Herschel Walker, while fighting Warnock to a runoff, nonetheless ran well behind Kemp in the vote count — an indication that a swath of voters split their tickets between Kemp and Warnock.

“The ones that Trump opposed had the best nights,” said Brian Robinson, a Republican strategist here. “There’s now more of an ability for candidates to be independent. You can survive being on the other side of Trump, where you couldn’t a few years ago.”

Trump himself was reportedly deeply angry on Wednesday morning. But he may still re-inject himself further into national politics by announcing a third presidential bid as soon as next week, although some of his advisers are trying to get him to postpone, possibly out of concern that his reemergence could energize Democrats and buoy Warnock in the runoff.

“I am advising the president to hold off until after the Georgia race,” Jason Miller, a former spokesman for Trump, said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

The tight margins in an already fractious environment in Congress could pose difficulties for both parties, and Biden on Wednesday sought to be the first to wave an olive branch.

“I think there’s a growing pressure on the part of the American people expecting both parties and all elements of both parties to work out their substantive differences and not just, ‘I’m not going to do that because it would benefit that party,’ ” Biden said.

Despite their better-than-expected performance, Democrats sustained some notable losses.

Representative Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee responsible for protecting his party’s narrow House majority, lost his own race in the New York City suburbs, the Associated Press projected. In Wisconsin, Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL who was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, flipped a seat that had been held by retiring Democratic Representative Ron Kind. And in Virginia, Democrat Elaine Luria, who served on the House committee investigating that attack, lost her seat.

Representative Kevin Brady, a veteran Texas Republican who did not run for reelection this year, declared his party’s midterm campaign successful as the party still appeared on track to take control of the House, if by a more narrow margin than many had predicted.

“House Republicans, I think, accomplished our main issue, which was retaking the majority and replacing Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House,” he said Wednesday. “Did we win all the House races we’d like to? No.”

But Democrats were able to protect competitive seats in suburban districts in Virginia and Michigan, where Representatives Abigail Spanberger and Elissa Slotkin notched wins, and even picked up seats in competitive territory in Ohio and North Carolina. In addition, Democratic challenger Adam Frisch held a slim lead in Colorado over first-term Republican Representative Lauren Boebert, a staunch Trump supporter.

Democrats also celebrated decisive wins at the state level. In Michigan, for example, Governor Gretchen Whitmer won reelection, referendums protecting abortion rights and voting rights passed, and the party won control of the legislature.

In some races where they faced particularly Trumpy candidates, Democrats outperformed their results in 2020, defying midterm gravity — and providing additional evidence that the former president had dragged down their opponents.

That was the case for Representative Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, who beat the 25-year-old former Trump aide Karoline Leavitt by about 8 percentage points Tuesday, compared to 2020 when he prevailed over the more moderate Matt Mowers by about 5 percentage points. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan handily defeated Republican Don Bolduc, an admirer of Trump who embraced his baseless fraud claims during his primary, after barely squeaking by the moderate Republican Kelly Ayotte in 2016.

And in Wisconsin, Democratic Governor Tony Evers was on track to beat businessman Tim Michels, who promised in the waning days of the campaign that Republicans would never again lose a statewide election in Wisconsin if he won. Evers’s 3.5 percentage point victory was greater than his narrow win in 2018.

Arizona and Nevada could, however, turn out to be bright spots for Republicans and for Trump himself. One of his staunchest allies running for governor, Kari Lake, was still solidly in the hunt as Arizona’s votes were being counted on Wednesday. Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican running for governor of Nevada, also had a solid lead in a state that is currently controlled by Democrats.

Tal Kopan and Jim Puzzanghera of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

