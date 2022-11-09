Why the 2022 election was such a disaster for Trump

He could scarcely have picked a worse time. Election Day 2022 is looking like a growing disaster for Trump. The question is whether anyone in the party summons the courage it has lacked to actually call that out and course-correct.

While ostensibly campaigning for fellow Republicans, he has repeatedly prioritized teasing his own potentially imminent presidential campaign, and sought to begin the intraparty maneuvering that comes with that — most notably by going after his erstwhile ally Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Donald Trump has made no secret in recent days that, even as Republicans were aiming for takeovers of both the House and Senate, he was utterly preoccupied with his own political fate.

Advertisement

We’ll never know for sure — and the results are still coming in — but it’s quite possible that Trump cost the GOP the Senate majority, two elections in a row.

Similar to recent days, Trump two years ago was focused on himself during the runoffs in Georgia — specifically, with a far-flung attempt to overturn his reelection loss. While he perhaps views those baseless claims as legitimate, even Trump himself acknowledged last year that Georgia Republicans didn’t want to vote because they didn’t trust the process.

Today, consider his favored candidates, who’d won primaries in each of the four key Senate tossups: At least 3 of the 4 carried significant image problems into the general election, in potentially decisive ways.

One of them lost what had appeared to be a very winnable race Tuesday: Pennsylvania’s Mehmet Oz, who likely would’ve lost his narrow primary without Trump’s help. Now the GOP depends on both Blake Masters in Arizona and Herschel Walker in Georgia — both candidates brought significant baggage, in different ways, and whose images have lagged their Democratic opponents.

Current data suggest Democrats are slight favorites in the outstanding races in Arizona and Nevada, where heavy mail voting leads to a slow count. Georgia, meanwhile, is headed for another runoff on Dec. 6, according to Gabriel Sterling of the Georgia secretary of state’s office.

Advertisement

If Democrats can win both Arizona and Nevada, Democrats wouldn’t even need Georgia for the majority. If they win one of them and Georgia goes to a runoff, the majority would come down to the prolonged and highly flawed candidacy of Walker, who has faced a series of ugly allegations in his family life even beyond the women who say the anti-abortion-rights hard-liner urged them to abort their pregnancies with him.

But on top of these unpopular Senate candidates, other results Tuesday tell a similar tale. To wit:

Trump endorsed extreme Republican governor candidates Tudor Dixon in Michigan and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania. Both helped cost the GOP winnable swing-state governorships, with both Dixon and Mastriano losing — Mastriano by double digits — in states the GOP should rightly have been competing for in a midterm that almost always favors the party that doesn’t hold the White House. Republican Tim Michels also lost in Wisconsin by a wider-then-anticipated four points.

His primary-endorsed candidates also lost winnable races against Representatives Chris Pappas, Democrat of New Hampshire, and Marcy Kaptur, Democrat of Ohio, as well as a pretty pure swing district in North Carolina. Kaptur’s opponent, in particular, appeared to win Trump over thanks in large part to the mere gesture of painting a Trump banner on his lawn for all to see.

Advertisement

Trump loyalist and GOP provocateur Representative Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado, found herself in perhaps the nation’s most surprisingly competitive race. She trailed her Democratic opponent for much of the night despite coming from a district Trump won in 2020 by more than eight points and most race-raters not even bothering to handicap her race. Few have embodied Trumpism like Boebert has during her short tenure.

While Walker struggled in Georgia, two candidates Trump failed to defeat in primaries — Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — won easily and racked up the biggest margins for statewide Republicans.

Similarly, DeSantis won a resounding victory in Florida in a way that will only further belief that he’s a much more electable version of Trump, without all the headaches.

GOP secretary of state candidates who most aligned with Trump’s stolen-election claims underperformed the other statewide Republicans who ran on the same ballots in virtually every state.

One key outstanding race on this front is Arizona governor. While many Republican candidates tempered their past stolen-election talk after winning primaries and some de-emphasized their support for Trump (like by disappearing mentions of him from their websites), GOP nominee Kari Lake featured both extensively in the closing days of the campaign. (She even allowed herself to be photographed vacuuming a red carpet for Trump ahead of his visit last month.) She was running ahead of Masters, but the race appears closer than many expected.

Advertisement

Regardless of that outcome, Trump’s candidates in key races struggled, underperforming where they shouldn’t have been. And the data we have on the election indicates independents split between the two parties — despite voting against the president’s party by double digits in each of the last four midterm elections.

Perhaps some of that was the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. But midterms are usually a referendum on the president’s party — particularly when that party controls both chambers of Congress, as Democrats do. Trump allowed it to be about him and the flawed candidates he happened to like, regardless of their electoral prospects.