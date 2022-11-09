Brief signing leaves a shameful mark on the Bruins

People still have much to learn about the impact of bullying

Dan Shaughnessy nailed it in his column on the Boston Bruins tarnishing their brand with the signing of Mitchell Miller (“A brand tarnished, for no good reason,” Sports, Nov. 8). The Bruins have built a strong brand over the years supporting organizations like ours. As Shaughnessy writes, Miller had “a juvenile history of racially abusing and bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities.” Making peace with such a history requires far more than the single apology Miller offered years later, at the 11th hour.

There continue to be people who don’t appreciate the significant impact of such bullying, and at least one posted a comment online on Shaughnessy’s column, writing that the harsh treatment Mitchell is receiving now “is infinitely worse than anything he did when he was a child.” That comment reminds me that there is far more education to be done in our community about bullying and having respect for all people regardless of their background or ability. The Bruins made the right decision in the end by cutting ties with Miller. He is experiencing the consequences of his actions, nothing more.