The despicable Donald Trump helps Democrats survive the midterms

In the run-up to the midterm elections, Republican candidates across the country did their best to whip up economic fears and the specter of crime, while Democrats focused on the loss of abortion access and the threat to democracy posed by Donald Trump and his surly band of election deniers. Final results are still being tallied, but Democrats were not wiped out, which means their much-maligned messaging worked. Voters did care about the state of the country and the threat to their rights and were not distracted by the price of gas.

Call me an optimist, but I believe the perpetually despicable Trump also helped Democrats survive the perilous midterms. At preelection rallies that were supposed to boost his favored candidates, he could not stop talking about himself, with the usual brew of whine, deceit and insults.

At a rally in Ohio on the night before the midterms, which were supposed to trigger an unstoppable red wave, Trump said he would make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago. Like a poisonous Poseidon emerging from the roiling political seas, he also referred to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “an animal,” just days after her husband was attacked with a hammer by a man who said his target was the speaker. There’s no such thing as too low for Trump, but maybe he’s finally going too low for the country he brought down.

As the old saying goes, elections are about the future not the past. As unhappy as voters may be with President Biden, how many beyond Trump’s core base want a return to the endless political nastiness and chaos the former president personifies? How many votes in this election cycle were motivated by a desire to leave that Trump-stoked madness behind? As he continues his tiresome and dangerous lies about the 2020 presidential election results, and faces the real possibility of criminal indictment, Trump is increasingly a burden on a party that knows it needs to move beyond him. It is fine with most of his message, but a new messenger is in order — especially now that its red wave has fizzled into churning cross-currents that some Democrats were able to safely navigate.

Sure, some Trump-backed US Senate candidates won — for example, JD Vance in Ohio, Ted Budd in North Carolina, and Katie Britt in Alabama. Election deniers won, too — according to the New York Times, more than 210 Republicans who questioned the results of the 2020 election won seats in the US House and Senate and in state races for governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

Still, in Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman beat the Trump-backed Mehmet Oz. On Wednesday morning, four key Senate races were still unresolved: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Wisconsin. Trump has a lot riding on all of them.

Closer to home, Trump’s lack of clout can also be seen in New Hampshire. Don Bolduc, who was backed by Trump, lost his Senate race to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan. Karoline Leavitt, another Trump-backed candidate, lost a bid to unseat US Representative Chris Pappas. Meanwhile, Republican Governor Chris Sununu, who once referred to Trump as “expletive-deleted crazy,” won big and on Tuesday night was dodging questions about a possible presidential run from ABC’s David Muir. Sununu has already been mocking Trump’s announcement plans on national TV, while predicting whatever Trump does won’t scare off other potential candidates. And of course, the huge reelection victory achieved by Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has launched a tsunami of its own when it comes to speculation about a future presidential bid.

As Trump revealed himself to be a terrible closer for Republicans, Barack Obama was the opposite for Democrats, reminding people what true political advocacy looks and sounds like. It is passionate, not mean and petty. It stands for principles and values but respects differences. It makes the case for why elections matter with urgency, not ugliness. Faced with dissent, it calls for civility. It is not about one person’s ego, it’s about the country’s future.

Speaking about the country’s future, where do the midterm results leave Biden? His party escaped the total wipeout that was feared, and he deserves some credit for that. Yet his biggest strength, as always, is that he’s not Trump. That’s what got him elected and what will keep a base of support, as long as Trump is in the political mix as a presidential contender. If the political ground is now shifting for Trump, it is also shifting for Biden — and not in a way that makes him stronger, however weak the red wave turned out to be.

