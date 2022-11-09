Early midterm results point to a win for democracy

Whatever the final makeup of the next Congress, the results appear to be good news for democracy. And that’s not simply because Republicans’ anticipated red wave didn’t materialize. It’s because of how it didn’t: Trump-backed candidates proved too extreme in some of the most competitive states, showing that neither Trump nor election denialism ought to be the path forward for the GOP. It’s time, in other words, for Republicans to finally break away from Trump’s grip on their party and elect a new standard bearer come 2024 — not just for the sake of the country, but for the sake of their own electoral prospects.

Republicans had every reason to believe they would have a strong showing in the midterm elections: Inflation is near a 40-year high, a recession appears to be in the forecast, and Joe Biden’s approval rating is about as low as Donald Trump’s was in 2018, when Democrats made their biggest gains in the House since the 1970s. And yet in spite of all of those political advantages, Tuesday’s results, while incomplete, indicate that Republicans will have underperformed both expectations and historical trends once the vote counts are complete.

Just look at some of the races that have already been called: In New Hampshire, Don Bolduc, the Republican Senate candidate who helped spread lies about the 2020 election, lost his bid to unseat Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan, who polls showed was vulnerable. Down the ballot, Republican Karoline Leavitt, another election denier, lost her race against Democrat Chris Pappas in a purple swing district.

Elsewhere in the country, some of Trump’s highest-profile candidates proved burdensome for the GOP: Mehmet Oz, whom Trump not only endorsed but actively campaigned for, lost the Pennsylvania Senate race, giving Democrats a seat that was previously in Republicans’ hands. And Republican gubernatorial candidates Doug Mastriano, Tim Michels, and Tudor Dixon, all of whom are election deniers endorsed by Trump, lost their races in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, respectively.

Meanwhile, some officials from both parties who stood up for the rule of law and the will of the American voters in 2020 despite Trump’s pressure to overturn the results — like Republican Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia or Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of Michigan — were rewarded for their courage in the face of death threats and won their reelection bids.

That said, it’s true that some parts of the country are still fertile ground for Trumpism to grow, as the landslide Republican victories in Florida clearly showed. Governor Ron DeSantis, while not exactly a Trump ally, has mimicked some of Trump’s extremist and cruel politics, and he won his reelection bid by double digits. (By comparison, when DeSantis first won the governorship in 2018, he only won by 0.4 percentage points.)

Some races are still too close to call, and Republicans may well end up flipping both the House and the Senate. Even if they do, Biden will likely end up having significantly outperformed most of his predecessors in his first midterm cycle.

That’s why if Republicans end up with a majority in either the House, Senate, or both, the message from voters is clear: They have to actually govern. That means abandoning their plans for sham investigations and baselessly impeaching Biden, and replacing them with plans to pass bipartisan legislation that addresses some of the most pressing issues — issues that Republicans campaigned on fixing.

That includes tackling inflation in a reasonable way, one that doesn’t prioritize cutting safety-net programs that help ease the burden of rising prices on the more disadvantaged households, and being ready to pass some form of stimulus if a recession actually hits. It also includes opening the door to bipartisan immigration reform negotiations again — as this is a concern with many voters that neither Republicans nor Democrats have provided any solid answers to.

As election results continue to come in, Democrats can certainly breathe a sigh of relief that they likely staved off the worst by stopping many election deniers in their tracks. But they should not get complacent. Ultimately, the reason these election results will likely prove to be good news for democracy is because they leave both parties with enough motivation to show the public that they actually can deliver on the promises they made on the campaign trail — and that means fighting tooth and nail to pass meaningful legislation in the next two years and showing what an alternative to Trumpian politics can look like.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.