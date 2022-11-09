Mainely good news: Janet Mills beats Paul LePage for governor

Not just that, but Mainers in the Second District also appear to have said no to Republican Bruce Poliquin, who had hoped to make Trumpism his mount for an age-of-inflation effort to unhorse Jared Golden, the moderate Democrat who beat him four years ago.

CAPE ELIZABETH, MAINE — Maine was a relatively early, relatively easy exhalation of relief on an election night likely to stretch into election daze. Pine Tree State voters said a firm “no thanks” to Republican hopes to return conservative blunderbuss Paul LePage to office. Instead, they gave Janet Mills, the state’s first female governor, a strong vote of confidence .

In the gubernatorial race, this wasn’t just a win, it was a thumping. As of Wednesday morning, Mills had corralled 58.3 percent of the vote to LePage’s 39.9 percent.

Golden led with 48.9 percent, to 44.2 percent for Poliquin. Given the dynamics of the ranked-choice contest, reelection is within easy reach for the Democratic incumbent.

Now, Maine is hardly a microcosm of the nation. The state is older, more rural, and less populated than the states that will prove the battlegrounds in the 2024 presidential election. And yet these results are still hopeful signs.

The Mills-LePage races suggests that despite the partisan inclination to cheer for parties as though they were NFL teams or UFC brawlers, over time voters grow weary of the politics of near-constant conflict.

LePage is a pugnacious politician who created conflict in order to cleave the electorate along polarized lines, appealing to older, less-educated, antiabortion, and nativist voters.

In Augusta, he governed from 2011 to 2018 as a my-way-or-the-highway autocrat, issuing vengeful vetoes like an angry Zeus firing lightning bolts from on high. He created loads of political pyrotechnics and lots of accompanying heat, but was light on major accomplishments.

The state’s first elected Franco-American governor, LePage had tried to laugh his orneriness off as an ethnic trait rather than a bully’s character flaw. Aware that the coarse obstreperousness he had displayed through eight years in office had been off-putting to many Mainers, he had signaled that, in his mid-70s and after a four-year absence from Augusta, he had mellowed into a kinder, gentler fellow.

Skeptical Mainers, however, saw the same old angry face.

Mills spoke in a different voice: calm, commonsensical, firm in her convictions but aware that compromise is necessary in politics. She was intent on tamping down conflict and ramping up progress. She delivered on her commitment to implement the expanded Medicaid coverage offered by the Affordable Care Act, something LePage had refused to do. As a result, tens of thousands of previously uncovered Mainers now have health care.

A certain type of voter never forgave Mills for ordering nonessential businesses to close during periods of the coronavirus pandemic or for requiring hospital, health care, and nursing home employees to get vaccinated. But most Mainers found her course reasonable, and she herself a reassuring return to civil, low-key, Maine-focused governance — and they made that clear with a strong vote for her reelection.

Maine’s Second District is the Trumpy part of the state. He won those sprawling, largely rural, reaches in both 2016 and 2020. Golden, whose base in Lewiston gives him a stronghold in the district’s most populous area, racked up a win by carefully curating his voting record and image, portraying himself as a district-focused congressman who looked skeptically on the plans of his national party’s more liberal leadership. For example, he voted against both the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better Plan but supported the $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act.

He also made the safe rural-district vote against the House ban on assault weapons, while voting in favor of the Senate bipartisan gun legislation. His logic on the former hardly bespoke a profile in courage but can’t be faulted for accuracy: The bill was going nowhere in the Senate, so voting for it in the House would have been little more than a symbolic gesture.

Those and other votes occasioned a dentist-dismaying gnashing of teeth among other Democrats. But it worked for Golden, helping persuade his constituents not to show the moderate congressman the door in the Trump-friendly district.

Just as LePage’s pugnacious push to a plurality victory in 2010 anticipated the rise of Trump’s rancorous populist politics, his failed comeback attempt suggests that eventually, mainstream voters tire of continuous combat. Golden’s victory, meanwhile, shows that a moderate willing to march determinedly to his own district’s drummer can survive the vagaries and vicissitudes of national politics.

It’s an encouraging Maine message. May it become a trend.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.