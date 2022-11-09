Plastics aren’t going away. It’ll take effort, ingenuity to go green.

Coverage of a recent Greenpeace analysis on plastics waste and recycling fell short of the nuanced and critical reporting I expect from the Globe (“Plastic recycling a ‘myth,’ study says,” Metro, Oct. 30). The “myth” of plastics recycling was largely created by the plastics manufacturers as an alternative to contributing viable solutions. We should hold companies accountable; it is not surprising that the public has lost faith in them after their misleading claims and failed attempts at building recycling infrastructure.

Indeed, the 5 percent recycling rate for household waste plastics is a cause for concern; however, it also suggests that at least the waste management industry is finding a way to recover some value from these materials. Reuse and reduction are important pieces of the puzzle, but they alone will not solve the problem, and now is not the time to dismiss attempts to rectify past behaviors.