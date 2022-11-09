In time of divisiveness, can we all steer in one direction?

Election deniers have to stop to consider the Pledge of Allegiance

Re “In Ariz., some see test of democracy: Deniers poised to gain power over elections” (Page A1, Nov. 5): Election deniers envision themselves as being protectors of American democracy. However, their fealty to a particular leader trumps any fidelity to the democratic norms that have indeed made this country great. When election deniers say the Pledge of Allegiance, do they skip over the part about pledging allegiance to the flag (rather than a particular leader), the nation’s being indivisible, and, especially, the part about “liberty and justice for all”?

People who truly love their country will accept the results of the election and try to build a nation where everyone has an equal voice in the nation’s direction.