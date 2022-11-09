Amara Ukomadu, Gianna Pentland double up to lead the way for No. 7 Brookline against No. 10 King Philip in D1 girls’ soccer tournament

Ukomadu and senior Gianna Pentland each scored twice as No. 7 Brookline used three first-half goals to defeat No. 10 King Philip, 4-2, in the second round of the MIAA Division 1 girls’ soccer tournament. Brookline (12-3-4) will face the winner of No. 2 Hingham and No. 18 Shrewsbury on a date and time to be announced.

A standout track runner, Ukomadu’s speed would be useful as the opposition’s legs grew fatigued.

Brookline junior Amara Ukomadu was informed prior to the game that she would be coming off the bench.

Pentland opened the scoring five minutes into the match, heading a corner kick from senior Madeline Moor inside the back post. Moor, who garnered four assists, connected with Pentland with a through-ball for a breakaway 10 minutes later. Brookline, boasting a stellar defensive unit led by Bay State Conference MVP Cecelia Wager, raced out to a dream start.

Advertisement

“The first 15 minutes is the most important part of the game,” said first-year Brookline coach Ben Peters. “That’s where you grow into the game and that’s where you make or break your game. Being able to get two goals that quickly hasn’t come all season.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Brookline's Madeline Moor (right), maneuvering the ball around King Philip's Ella Pisani (left), was credited with four assists. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Moor, who created separation in the midfield all evening, found Ukomadu on a run before blasting the eventual winner farside, lifting Brookline to a three goal advantage before halftime.

“[Coach] told me before the game that I wasn’t starting so I could come off the bench with fresh legs when they were tired,” said Ukomadu. “Knowing that was my role, I tried to embody that and do what I could.”

Pentland and Ukomadu create chaos with runs to space, capitalizing on great vertical balls to their feet. Ukomadu utilized her speed to win a header and cascade it into the net with four minutes to play in the second half.

Advertisement

“Me and Amara, we’re kind of opposites in a way,” said Pentland. “She likes the through ball, I like it to my feet more. I think that Amara and my strengths and weaknesses go perfectly together. We’re able to move and create space. I love playing with her.”

Sophomore Addisyn Lamothe-Vaughn and junior Eilish McGowen provided the scoring for King Philip (14-5-1), amounting to a quality comeback that fell just short.

Brookline's Amara Ukomadu (10) celebrates a first-half goal with teammates Gianna Pentland (13) and Sari Frankl (8) in Wednesday night's 4-2 win over King Philip. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Division 1 State

Lincoln-Sudbury 1, Newton North 0 — Midway through the second half, junior Abby Cushing corralled a bouncing corner kick from senior Annie Rapisarda and put home the game’s lone goal to lift the 16th-ranked Warriors (14-3-4) to the second-round win over No. 32 North (5-12-4), which had stunned top-seeded Acton-Boxborough in the first round.

“I love scoring goals, so I attacked it and hoped for the best, and it went in,” Cushing said. “The roar of the crowd is something that you don’t experience a lot. I love it.” L-S coach Matt Wentworth said couldn’t compare the experience to anything — he is in his first year as the varsity coach.

“I’m so happy for the girls, all that I want is for us to keep moving on, so they get what they’ve earned,” he said. “These girls have gotten to the point where they’re such a talented soccer team, there’s no telling how far they can go.”

Division 2

Masconomet 4, Melrose 1 — Riley Bovardi launched a 40-yard free kick that found the net to highlight a second-round home win for No. 2 seed Masconomet (17-0-2).

Advertisement

Oliver Ames 3, Stoughton 0 — Emma Gavin tapped in the first goal in the opening minute, and Jenna Gilman and Carly Gibson each scored early for the No. 1 Tigers (14-3-1) in the second-round win over their Hockomock rival.

Silver Lake 2, Holliston 1 — Shea Kelleher scored a goal in each half as No. 10 Lakers (9-3-8) held on for the second-round win over No. 26 Holliston (10-8-2).

Division 3

Dedham 2, Watertown 0 — Abbey Keyes scored the first goal and Sarah Buhlman tallied another in the first half as the No. 10 Marauders (15-4-1) earned a spot in the quarterfinals.

Hanover 2, Pentucket 0 — Sophie Schiller knocked home a 35-yard goal that hit the crossbar before going in and Sophia Foley added a second-half score off a feed from sister Maelyn Foley as the No. 4 Hawks (16-3-1) advanced to the quarterfinals.

Medway 1, Newburyport 0 (SO) — Senior keeper Callie Cottone not only made three saves in a shootout and maintained a shutout for 100 minutes -- she also scored the clinching PK (as the fifth shooter) as the 15th-seeded Mustangs (11-5-4) toppled No. 2 Newburyport (17-2-0) in the second round.

“[Cottone’s] got that composure, there’s a really good chance she’s going to make a save or two, and then use that momentum in her own shot,” said head coach Jason Rojee.

Division 4

Blackstone Valley 4, West Bridgewater 3 — Laney Beahn scored the winner in overtime and added two more goals and Kasey Reeves scored the other goal as the No. 8 Beavers (12-6-2) won a thrilling Round-of-16 match.

Advertisement

Cohasset 7, Lunenburg 0 — Junior Tess Barrett scored four goals and Riley Nussbaum added two more as the top-seeded Skippers (14-1-3) earned a shutout in the Round-of-16 win.

Hamilton-Wenham 2, Wahconah 1 — Sophomore Tessa Hunt scored the winner off a rebound with 11 minutes to play and classmate Annie Moynihan netted the other goal to lead the No. 5 Generals (13-5-0) to a second-round win. No. 12 Wahconah (6-10-4) was able to equalize with two minutes to play in the first half, but couldn’t find another as they bowed out.

Globe correspondents Ethan Fuller, Eamonn Ryan, Joseph Pohryles, and AJ Traub contributed to this report. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.