Bills QB Josh Allen (elbow) to miss practice, listed day to day

What’s more clear is the confidence the team has in 10-year journeyman backup Case Keenum’s ability to step in and take over the NFL’s leading offense in yards gained in a pinch.

The best coach Sean McDermott could say regarding Allen’s playing status on Wednesday was, “We’ll see.”

No one on the Buffalo Bills has a definitive answer as to whether quarterback Josh Allen’s injured throwing elbow will be healed in time to play against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

“One hundred percent,” receiver Stefon Diggs said of Keenum, with whom he played with in Minnesota in 2017. “That’s my guy. You know me and Case go way back. He’s a true pro. He’s been around this league for a long time. So I anticipate him preparing the right way ... I have complete confidence in him.”

Advertisement

Allen did not practice Wednesday, and was spotted wearing a brace on his right elbow, which he hurt in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

McDermott wouldn’t reveal the severity of the injury and stuck mostly to an opening statement in which he referred to Allen as being day to day. The coach then anticipated the next question by saying: “Is he going to play? And the answer is we’ll see.”

Allen was hurt while failing in his attempt to drive the Bills into field-goal position on their final drive against the Jets. Following the game, Allen played down the injury.

“There’s some slight pain,” he said, “but we’ll get through it.”

The injury is similar to the one that forced him to miss four games during his rookie season in 2018, the previous time he missed a start. While Allen is lobbying to play through the injury, the AFC-leading Bills (6-2) might decide to rest the NFL’s third-leading passer for a week or two in order to have him healthy for a late-season playoff push.

Advertisement

LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, and coach Sean McVay is uncertain whether the Super Bowl winner will be ready to play Sunday against Arizona.

Stafford entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consultation with the Rams’ medical staff. The Rams believe Stafford’s condition resulted from action in last Sunday’s 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, and the team decided to put him in the protocol after the usual weekly round of postgame health evaluations.

“Nobody wants to be out there more than Matthew Stafford,” McVay said. “Nobody is a greater competitor, tougher, that I’ve ever been around. However, it was in terms of some of the questions that were asked [to Stafford after the game] in terms of getting to this point.”

Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most durable quarterbacks for most of his professional career, but he has been sacked 28 times this season — just two fewer than in all 17 games last season — while playing behind a mostly terrible offensive line that has used eight different starting combinations in eight weeks of action. Stafford was sacked four times last weekend by the Buccaneers, who were credited with eight quarterback hits.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, reacted to the news with a post on the Instagram account of her podcast.

“The head is not something to be messed with,” Kelly Stafford wrote. “And I hope as this sport develops so does the concern for head health and the research around it. And no, I’m not ok. I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired … all of them.”

Advertisement

John Wolford, a Rams backup since 2019, is likely to start against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium if Stafford can’t go.

Russell Wilson is bemused by the latest barb from Pete Carroll after the Seattle Seahawks coach threw more shade at him while praising his successor, Geno Smith.

Carroll was talking about the Seahawks’ surprising success in 2022 when he mentioned that a big difference this season is Smith’s willingness to wear a wristband to help facilitate the play-calling.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM on Tuesday. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that. So, we didn’t do that before.”

Asked about Carroll’s comments, Wilson responded: “I don’t know exactly what he said, but I think, you know, won a lot of games there without one on the wrist. And I didn’t know winning or losing mattered if you wore the wristband or not.”

When players wear the bulky bands on their non-throwing forearm, whoever is calling the plays can just give the QB a specific number, rather than a convoluted play with all the protections and built-in nuances. That way, there’s less chance something gets missed in the relay to his teammates, the team can break the huddle quicker, and the quarterback has more time to survey the defense at the line of scrimmage.

Advertisement

Wilson wore a wristband in the Broncos’ last game, a 21-17 come-from-behind win over the Jaguars in London before their bye last week.

Wilson’s fractured relationship with Carroll led to the quarterback’s stunning departure from Seattle eight months ago when Broncos GM George Paton agreed to send three players and four prime draft picks to the Seahawks for the nine-time Pro Bowl QB.

A judge has pushed back court dates in a felony assault case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

A status conference has been set for Jan. 23 and a preliminary hearing has been set for March 1, said attorney David Chesnoff, who represents Kamara.

The adjusted timeline for the case likely precludes either player from being punished by the NFL this season.

Traditionally, the league has waited until the legal process plays out before fining or suspending players.

Police have said video evidence shows Kamara put his hand on alleged victim Darnell Greene Jr.’s chest to stop him from stepping toward the elevator early Feb. 5 at the rooftop Drai’s nightclub. The man pushed Kamara’s hand away and Lammons punched the man, authorities have said.

The man fell unconscious on the floor and the defendants allegedly stomped on his face, chest, and legs, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees, and arms.

Advertisement

Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested. Lammons turned himself in several days later. Young and Harris were arrested Feb. 14.

Kamara also faces a civil lawsuit filed by Greene in New Orleans which seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial.

The lawsuit includes stills from surveillance footage at the the hotel and casino, as well as a photo of Greene after the beating and details from the police report.