Breaking down a youthful US men’s World Cup roster, which has some atypical strengths

The most obvious vulnerabilities figure to be in goal, if former Revolution star Matt Turner is slow to get up to speed after a groin injury; central defense, as only Tim Ream is playing regularly at the highest level; and forward — none are performing in the top leagues.

Several questions were raised as the team was announced Wednesday, with US coach Gregg Berhalter adjusting because of injuries and also making some surprise choices.

NEW YORK — The US national team that will perform in the World Cup in Qatar in two weeks will be youthful and short on experience, both in the back and in attack. They will be young in midfield, as well, but for one of the few times in the national team’s history, the squad’s strength will be in center of the pitch and on the wings.

It is a different story in midfield and out wide, where the Americans boast dynamic performers such as Weston McKennie (Juventus) and Christian Pulisic (Chelsea). This is an exceptional group. The United States might have had similar talent over previous years, but not several players of their caliber at the same time, and also with youth on their side.

Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams (Leeds United) are in the Premier League; Yunus Musah (Valencia) in Spain’s La Liga; Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) in the Bundesliga; Tim Weah (Lille) in France’s Ligue 1 — and all are taking on starting roles.

Outside back could be strength, as well, but only on one side. The team is loaded with right backs: Sergiño Dest, Shaq Moore, Joe Scally, and DeAndre Yedlin. But the only left back is Antonee Robinson, though it helps that Robinson is competing in the Premier League with Fulham, and Dest can provide backup on the left.

Several countries have lost players slated for the World Cup to injury, and the United States is no different. The problems started in May, when Arlington’s Miles Robinson ruptured his Achilles’ playing for Atlanta United. In the last week, defenders Chris Richards (hamstring) and Sam Vines (broken leg) were knocked out. Robinson, 25, helped the Americans win the 2021 Gold Cup and was being counted on to lead the back line for the next decade.

As for the healthy players, Turner has returned to the Arsenal bench, but will not have performed for a month by the tournament’s opener. In the last year and half, Turner appeared to narrowly stake a claim as the United States’ No. 1, over Zack Steffen. But, surprisingly, Steffen was not named to the team, leaving the backup role to Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson. Neither Horvath nor Johnson have been considered candidates to start for the Americans, but both have been playing with their club teams and have learned to be content with a backup role at the international level.

It should be noted Berhalter values team chemistry, which could help explain the presence of Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan and, perhaps, the absence of Steffen and center back Matt Miazga.

Another surprise was forward Haji Wright (Antalyaspor, Turkey), named over Ricardo Pepi (Groningen). Pepi went through a long scoring drought, but has recovered to score five goals in the Dutch Eredivisie this season.

The United States will field a squad averaging 25 years, 175 days as of the opener, among the youngest in the tournament. They could well advance out of Group B against England, Iran, and Wales. If not, they should be primed for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

