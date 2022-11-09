Brooklyn Nets pass on Ime Udoka and name interim Jacque Vaughn as full-time head coach

Udoka is serving a one-year suspension for violations of Celtics organizational policies. According to multiple league sources, he was found to have engaged in a relationship with a subordinate team employee.

The Nets announced Wednesday that interim head coach Jacque Vaughn has been named to the position full-time in place of Steve Nash, who was fired last week.

As the Nets continue to deal with the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving’s promotion of a film and book that espouse antisemitic views, they have chosen not to invite more scrutiny with their head coaching choice, declining to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

But the Nets appeared to be on the verge of overlooking Udoka’s situation. Within hours of firing Nash, multiple reports emerged that they intended to hire Udoka as his replacement. League sources said the Celtics granted Brooklyn permission to hire Udoka and did not intend to seek compensation in return. As recently as Friday, ESPN reported that the Nets were in the “final stages” of vetting Udoka.

During this time, though, the controversy surrounding Irving has escalated, darkening the cloud over the franchise. After Irving twice declined to apologize for posting a link to the antisemitic film on his social media accounts and to state that he is not antisemitic, he received a five-game suspension last Thursday.

Later that night, Irving issued an apology on his Instagram account, but the Nets have said he must fulfill several other requirements before being cleared to return, including completing sensitivity and antisemitism training, meeting with Jewish leaders, and making a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes.

As the scrutiny of Irving intensified in recent days, Nets owner Joe Tsai reportedly was urged to reconsider Udoka, who was a Nets assistant in 2020-21 before being hired to guide the Celtics. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last year in his first season as a coach and was prepared to return this year with them considered favorites to win the championship.

But after a law firm’s investigation, commissioned by team ownership, found the violations, Udoka in September received a one-year unpaid suspension from the Celtics.

When news of Udoka’s impending hiring by the Nets broke last week, several Celtics players voiced their frustration that he would be leaving to join a rival just two weeks into the season. But now that will not be happening.

The Nets are just 4-7, and Irving’s future with the team is unclear, so their championship aspirations have been severely dented.

Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla, meanwhile, has guided the Celtics to a 7-3 start.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.