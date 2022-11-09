Bruno DeSouza visualized a goal, and an overtime win for Weymouth boys’ soccer and delivered in a Division 1 thriller vs. BC High

“As soon as the ball came to me I knew it was going in,” said DeSouza. “I visualized that. I knew 100 percent that shot was going in. It was an unbelievable moment.”

DeSouza’s winner five minutes into overtime gave 12th-seeded Weymouth a thrilling 2-1 win over BC High Wednesday in a Division 1 second-round match, propelling the Wildcats to the quarterfinals against No. 4 Ludlow.

Bruno DeSouza saw the ball flying in his direction and visualized what happened next. The junior raised his right foot, one-touched the ball in the air, and fired a screaming shot into the top left corner of the net, sending DeSouza, his Weymouth teammates, and the home fans into a state of delirium.

The winner transpired after a BC High player received a yellow card for a shove in the back. Weymouth was awarded a free kick from 40 yards out and the ball was sent in the box, where a BC High defender cleared with a header.

But the ball went right to DeSouza, who unleashed his potent shot that made him Weymouth’s top scorer during the regular season.

Weymouth goalkeeper Bo Carley (1) punches the ball away from BC High’s Matt Studley (10), during an MIAA Division 1 boys' soccer second-round game at Weymouth. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“He’s a special player,” said Weymouth coach Bill McEachern. “He usually capitalizes like he did tonight.”

Weymouth (12-2-6) led 1-0 for most of the match after Michael Primo scored in the 13th minute.

But No. 28 BC High (8-9-4) responded and dominated possession in the second half, finally breaking through in the 70th minute when Elias Novina finished a feed from Matt Studley for 1-1.

The Eagles, who entered Wednesday’s clash fresh off an upset of previously-undefeated Arlington, felt they had the momentum heading into extra time.

Bruno DeSouza's header in OT finds its mark in the back of BC High's net for the winning goal. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

DeSouza’s golden goal ended the Eagles’ run.

“I thought our boys really responded well and that was a great high school soccer game,” said BC High coach Billy Ryan. “But that was a sensational goal. Hats off to him.”

Division 1

Concord-Carlisle 1, Brockton 0 — Jackson Stone netted the lone goal and Ben Wasserman recorded the shutout for the sixth-seeded Patriots (15-2-2) in the second-round win.

Needham 3, Attleboro 0 — Noah Goldstein, Kyle Reddish and Dilin Meloni scored goals for the top-seeded Rockets (17-1-2) in the second-round win.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, Central Catholic 2 (SO) — Adrian Sobczak and Matt Larkin scored regulation goals for the second-seeded Pioneers (17-2-1), who hung on to win 4-2 in penalty kicks and secure a second-round victory at home.

St. John’s Prep 1, Milford 0 — Three minutes into the game, senior captain Alex Borkland scored the lone goal of the game. While the No. 3 Eagles (17-2-1) may have wanted more, they relied on 11 saves from senior keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos earning his 14th shutout of the season to advance to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 6 Concord-Carlisle (15-2-2).

Division 2

Hopkinton 1, Sharon 0 — Dylan Michaud scored with 30 seconds left in the second overtime to lift the second-seeded Hillers (17-1-2) to the second-round win.

Division 3 State

Lynnfield 2, Medway 1 — Alex Gentile fired in both goals for the No. 13 Pioneers (14-3-3), who upended the fourth-seeded Warriors (12-5-3) in the second round.

Pembroke 3, Latin Academy 1 — Ben Kane, Ethan Sullivan, and Shane Crowley each scored for the top-seeded Titans (20-0-0). Andrew Gleason added two assists as Pembroke advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Stoneham 1, Bishop Stang 0 — Jacob Ribaudo scored the lone goal and goalkeeper John Clemente recorded the shutout for the No. 12 Spartans (9-7-4) in the second round.

Advertisement

Division 4

Cohasset 3, Abington 2 — The ninth-seeded Skippers (9-8-3) trailed 2-0 with five minutes remaining before Aidan Mensching made it 2-1 off a cross from Tyler Henry, signaling a breakthrough.

“We were doing what we wanted to do, but weren’t getting the finishes we needed,” Cohasset coach Jim Willis said. “Luckily, we got them in time.”

With one minute remaining, Ian Linhart scored the equalizer from the top of the box, forcing OT. But he had to be substituted out due to back cramps he had been dealing with all game.

Ollie Axon came on as a reserve, and just a couple minutes into overtime, scored the winner to send the Skippers to the quarterfinals.

“Ollie’s played a lot for us, he’s started a lot of games, so thankfully we gave him a lot of experience, and he drilled it,” Willis said. Cohasset will face top-seeded South Hadley in the next round. “I expect it to be difficult to drive across the state and play a strong South Hadley team,” Willis said. “I think we’re ready.”

Division 5

Georgetown 2, Worcester North 1 — Jackson Lasquade scored both goals, and goalkeeper Kyle Davies made eight saves to lead the No. 16-seed Royals (8-6-5) to their first playoff win since 2013.

Globe correspondent Matt Doherty reported from Weymouth. Joseph Pohoryles and Eamonn Ryan contributed to this report.