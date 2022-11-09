Celtics dispatch lowly Pistons, extend winning streak to four games

In the end, Tatum scored 26 of his game-high 31 points after halftime, Jaylen Brown added 30, and Sam Hauser came off the bench and scored 24, leading the Celtics to a 128-112 romp against the Pistons, their fourth win in a row. The Celtics made 53.4 percent of their shots.

On other nights, these kinds of things might have created an issue. But not against the lowly Pistons. Not at home. And not with an offense as diverse as Boston’s.

For a half, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was silenced. Then bench sparkplug Malcolm Brogdon was ruled out for the second half due to hamstring tightness.

The Pistons started the game by missing 19 of their first 21 attempts, and it hardly got better after that. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Detroit, which fell behind 4-2 in the opening minutes and never led again.

Observations from the game:

▪ Grant Williams started in place of Derrick White for the third game in a row. The Pistons are not especially big inside, so it seems clear this decision is based on coach Joe Mazzulla’s preference than individual matchups. It looks like this will be the starting grouping until Robert Williams returns.

▪ The Pistons’ first-quarter offense was hideous, and it got only marginally better as the game progressed. Detroit missed its first eight 3-point attempts, but the more grisly results came in the paint, when several point-blank offerings thudded off the back of the rim. The Pistons had success on the offensive glass, but it didn’t mean much because they struggled to convert the extra chances into points. They were 2 for 21 from the field to start.

▪ Sam Hauser was one of the bright spots for Boston during an otherwise nondescript first half. He’s shown that he is a dangerous long-range shooter, but in the second quarter he had success in the paint. He converted a tough floater before getting a pair of layups off of cuts to the basket. Defenses will remain focused elsewhere, so there will be opportunities for Hauser to find these openings. With the Pistons lingering late in the third quarter, Hauser created some distance by drilling consecutive corner 3-pointers to extend the lead to 16.

▪ It was a quiet first half for Jayson Tatum. He was just 2 for 9 from the field with a rebound, and he spent too much time complaining to the referees. The Celtics had a chance to hold the ball for, essentially, the final possession when Al Horford grabbed a rebound with 26 seconds left. But Tatum, who hadn’t attempted a shot in a while, decided to quickly force a layup attempt that missed. It felt like he simply thought it was his turn to shoot. This gave Detroit a chance for another full possession, and Saddiq Bey was fouled on a 3-pointer.

But Tatum made up for it at the start of the third. In a five-minute stretch he made 6 of 7 shots and 4 of 4 3-pointers. He can turn quiet nights into loud ones so quickly.

▪ Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon had nine points and two rebounds in the first half, but missed the second half due to hamstring tightness. That led to Payton Pritchard getting a rare opportunity late in the third quarter. He received a nice ovation from the crowd and promptly missed a 3-pointer. If Brogdon is forced to miss time, it’ll be a real luxury for the Celtics to have a player of Pritchard’s caliber who can step in.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com.