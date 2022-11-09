Dusty Baker to return as Astros manager for 2023 on a one-year contract

“How many times in your life do you say something and then have the opportunity to fulfill it,” Baker said Wednesday. “I wasn’t just talking. I meant what I said. I love keeping my word. So, hey man we’ve got a chance to win back to back and this is what I’d like to do.”

Baker will get a chance to do just that after he agreed to a one-year contract with the Astros.

HOUSTON — For years, as Dusty Baker chased his first World Series title as a manager, the former big league outfielder would always say if he won one he’d like to win two.

Baker, 73, earned his first World Series championship as a manager in his 25th season as a skipper when the Astros beat the Phillies in six games. The days since then have been a “whirlwind” for Baker, who has been packing to head home to California and said he has about 1,500 texts and countless e-mails he hasn’t had a chance to read.

With everything he has going on, it was good that it didn't take long for Baker and team owner Jim Crane to agree to a new contract. Crane said the discussion was a quick one, lasting only about 15 minutes.

“He wanted another year so that’s what we gave him,” Crane said. “He’s a legend and he’s really done a lot for the team.”

Things aren't so straightforward for general manager James Click, whose contract also expired at the end of the season. Click said Tuesday night at the general managers' meetings in Las Vegas that he was having discussions about his future with Crane.

“We’re in discussions and when he gets back, we’ll complete those discussions,” Crane said.



