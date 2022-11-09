Edwin Díaz, Mets finalize $102 million, five-year deal, a record for a closer

NEW YORK — All-Star closer Edwin Díaz and the Mets finalized their $102 million, five-year contract Wednesday — the largest for a reliever in baseball history.
Díaz can opt out after three seasons, and the deal includes a team option for 2028.
The 28-year-old righthander became a free agent Sunday following a sensational season with the Mets. Needing to rebuild most of their pitching staff, they started at the back end of the bullpen and quickly locked up Díaz with a record deal before other teams were permitted to negotiate with him.
Díaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 61 appearances this season, making his second All-Star team. He had 118 strikeouts, whiffing more than 50 percent of the batters he faced as New York won 101 games — second-most in franchise history — and earned the top National League wild card for its first playoff berth in six years.
Along the way, Díaz became a fan favorite at Citi Field with his rousing entrance to the song “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet.
“Sound the trumpets! It’s official. Edwin Diaz deal is done,” Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted Wednesday after Díaz passed his physical.