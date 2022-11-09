Edwin Díaz, Mets finalize $102 million, five-year deal, a record for a closer

NEW YORK — All-Star closer Edwin Díaz and the Mets finalized their $102 million, five-year contract Wednesday — the largest for a reliever in baseball history.

Díaz can opt out after three seasons, and the deal includes a team option for 2028.

The 28-year-old righthander became a free agent Sunday following a sensational season with the Mets. Needing to rebuild most of their pitching staff, they started at the back end of the bullpen and quickly locked up Díaz with a record deal before other teams were permitted to negotiate with him.