Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner headlines United States men’s World Cup roster

Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was among those named to the United States Men’s National Team that will be heading to Qatar for the World Cup later this month, it was announced Wednesday.

In goal, Turner is joined by Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson in goal.

The defenders are Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergiño Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, and Walker Zimmerman.