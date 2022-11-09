Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner headlines United States men’s World Cup roster

Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was among those named to the United States Men’s National Team that will be heading to Qatar for the World Cup later this month, it was announced Wednesday.
In goal, Turner is joined by Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson in goal.
The defenders are Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergiño Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, and Walker Zimmerman.
Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, and Cristian Roldan.
Forrwards: Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, and Haji Wright.
“We are excited to take this group to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “Final roster decisions are always difficult, and we appreciate everyone’s contributions who helped us get to this point. We believe we have a talented group, a strong team spirit, and one that is ready to compete. We are extremely proud and honored to represent the United States and appreciate all the amazing support from our fans as we head to Qatar.”
The US will take the field at the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 21 for a 2 p.m. ET kickoff against Wales.