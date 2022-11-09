Four St. Mary’s athletes signing early letters of intent is “a historic moment” for the school

“This is a generational event for St. Mary’s,” said head of school Dr. John Dolan in a release. “These student-athletes have achieved at the highest level academically and athletically.”

At St. Mary’s in Lynn, four Spartans signed letters of intent, including three seniors from the defending Division 3 girls’ basketball team. Yirsy Queliz will play Division 1 basketball at Northeastern and teammate Kellyn Preira is bound for Monmouth in the Northeast Conference, Niya Morgen is heading to D2 Bentley in the Northeast-10. Jenna Chaplain signed to play hockey at Assumption, a new D1 program.

High school senior athletes from around the state announced their college destinations Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.

Queliz, a Globe Super Teamer at point guard, has been at St. Mary’s since leaving her home in the Dominican Republic in eighth grade. Her parents and two sisters were on hand for the ceremony. Preira earned All-Scholastic honors in her breakout junior season and Morgen was an honorable mention on the Spartans’ Division 3 championship team.

Jeff Newhall, the school’s AD and girls’ basketball coach, said those three committing on the same day is a special occasion for his program.

“For us, as a basketball program, we’ve had great success over the years, [but] specifically in the time that those three have been here — really unparalleled success,” he said.

“This is a historic moment for our basketball team.”

Chaplain tallied 22 goals and 19 assists in her All-Scholastic campaign last season, putting her as a hallmark of the storied Spartans girls’ hockey program.

“[Girls’ hockey] had a long list of good players, and Jenna is certainly at the top of that list,” Newhall said.

Newhall takes pride in his players staying at St. Mary’s when the popular route for players seeking college pathways often leads them to prep schools.

“We like winning games, we like winning league titles, we like winning state championships,” Newhall said. “But we’re really all in this business for days like today.”

At Bishop Stang, Jacob Cookinham has rapidly developed into one of the nation’s most promising shot putters. At age 8, just a year after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, Cookinham helped his maternal grandfather, Roger, construct a homemade shot in his garage. On Wednesday, the Tiverton, R.I. committed to the University of Kansas to continue his track and field career, opting for the Big 12 school over Arizona State, California-Riverside, Dartmouth and Texas State.

A Globe All-Scholastic in indoor and outdoor track, Cookinham did not throw a shot competitively until deciding he needed an activity to stay in shape ahead of baseball season in between playing the double bass. His grandfather (Diman Vocational) and both of his parents (at Tiverton), Jean and Richard had competed in track.

“Shot put is the perfect combination between strength, speed and flexibility,” Cookinham said. “I had all three of those things I feel; each of the sports I used to play accompanies those things, but it was never a perfect combination like shot put.”

As a freshman, he was fifth in the MIAA Division 5 championship, but his 48-foot, 8-inch was tops among freshmen, in the entire country. Since, he has earned All-American honors seven times, five state titles (4 in the shot, 1 in discus), and was the All-State champion in the shot last spring.

He said dealing with diabetes has been a lesson in maturity and discipline.

“It reinforced those life lessons we all learn growing up,” Cookinham said of his condition. “It was just another layer to the athletics – academics as well. It’s definitely helped me become a better athlete simply through everything I do, makes me a more conscientious person.”

After competing in the Junior Olympics this past summer, he is focused on the 2024 Olympic Trials.

“What an awesome ride, the joy of being able to coach him all the time,” Bishop Stang coach Jim Fortin. “The support he’s had from the student body and his parents, what they’ve done for him to hone his craft, it’s been a great experience.”

Bishop Stang senior Jacob Cookinham (second from right), with his mother, Jean, sister, Samantha, and father, Richard, in their Jayhawk attire. BISHOP STANG ATHLETICS

Baseball

Nicholas Ayres, Duxbury (Maine)

Eisig Chin, Franklin (Stonehill)

Brady Collins, Saint John’s (Bentley)

Jack Cropper, Norwood (Northeastern)

Frankie DeTraglia, Lincoln-Sudbury (Utica)

Scott Donahue, Medfield (UMass Lowell)

Gavin Donohue, BC High (Sacred Heart)

Ronan Donohue, BC High (Sacred Heart)

Colin Dowdle, St. Sebastian’s (Northwestern)

Jack Fitzgerald, Braintree (Dayton)

Will Forsberg, Natick (Northeastern)

Will Gallagher, Duxbury/Milton Academy (UMass)

Ryan Gerety, Franklin (Northeastern)

Cam Grindle, Xaverian (Pittsburgh)

Ryan Grundy, Dexter Southfield (Holy Cross)

Austin Hartsell, Dexter Southfield (Boston College)

Ryan LeClair, Foxboro (Stonehill)

Mason Lombard, BC High (Merrimack)

John Lucas Hernandez, Dexter Southfield (San Jacinto College)

Nathan Kearney, Central Catholic (Stonehill)

Patrick Kiernan, Xaverian (RPI)

Matt Lussier, Dexter Southfield (Fairfield)

Andrew Manning, BC High (Naval Academy)

Cam Marshall, Ayer-Shirley (Merrimack)

Owen McCarron, Holliston (Saint Anselm)

Ray McNaught, East Bridgewater (Quinnipiac)

Andrew Middleton, Dexter Southfield (UMass)

Justin Morris, Lawrence Academy (UMass)

Zach Morris, Gloucester (Rhode Island)

Dante Pavone, Dexter Southfield (Bucknell)

Evan Remington, Oxford (Assumption)

Justin Tullish, Middleborough (Stonehill)

Jeff Valdez, St. Sebastian’s (Siena)

Jack Volo, St. Sebastian’s (Georgetown)

Chris Walsh, Duxbury (Northeastern)

Hagan Ward, St. Sebastian’s (Notre Dame)

Sean Zaslaw, Weymouth (Bryant)

Field hockey

Julia Carbone, Lynnfield (Assumption)

Madison Clark, Walpole (Holy Cross)

Carly Dimcok, Monomoy (Bryant)

Margaret Driscoll, Watertown (Boston University)

Lindsey Jacobs, Walpole (Bentley)

Elizabeth Loftus, Watertown (Brown)

Reagan Malo, Lincoln-Sudbury (Tufts)

Sophie Ortyl, Lexington (Boston University)

Julia Puccio, North Attleboro (Northeastern)

Takai Whitmore, Dexter Southfield (Bucknell)

Gymnastics

Rebecca Moore, South Shore Christian (Baylor)

Sophia Wing, Georgetown (Oregon)

Men’s basketball

Trevor Mullin, St. Sebastian’s (Yale)

Jayden Ndjigue, Rivers (UMass)

Joe Nugent, Tabor/Somerset Berkley (Holy Cross)

T.J. Power, Worcester Academy (Duke)

Men’s golf

Matt Quinn, Saint John’s (Lehigh)

Men’s hockey

Sean Keohane, Dexter Southfield (Harvard)

Men’s lacrosse

Nathan Alberti, Wilmington (Saint Anselm)

Justin Alexander, Franklin (UMass Lowell)

Eric Brooks, Saint John’s (UMass Lowell)

James Carroll, BC High (Georgetown)

Ben Concepcion, Dexter Southfield (Bucknell)

Jayden Consigli, Franklin (UMass Lowell)

Ryan Daly, Norwell (Vermont)

Luke Davis, Franklin (Boston University)

Brock Desmarais, Dracut (Rutgers)

Jack Donnelly, Reading (Johnson and Wales)

JJ Fox, Wilbraham & Monson (Sacred Heart)

Wyatt Glass, Duxbury (Merrimack)

Chase Gozdeck, Lincoln-Sudbury (Vermont)

Ben Harvey, Franklin (Saint Anselm)

Charlie Hoffman, St. Sebastian’s (Georgetown)

Isiah Koziell, Methuen (Southern New Hampshire)

John Mullen, Norwell (Syracuse)

Conor Noone, Foxboro (Merrimack)

Carter O’Brien, Wilbraham & Monson (UMass Lowell)

Charlie Packard, Hingham (Richmond)

Brendan Poirier, Rivers (Lafayette)

Luke Robinson, Wilbraham & Monson (UMass)

Matthew Roy, North Andover (Southern New Hampshire)

Patrick Roy, North Andover (Southern New Hampshire)

Anthony Stillwell, Rivers (Hobart)

Matt Swirbalus, St. Sebastian’s (Villanova)

Julian Targete, Dexter Southfield (Ohio State)

Parker Villarin, Duxbury (Air Force)

Zack Waxman, Dexter Southfield (UMass)

Ryan Winters, Lincoln-Sudbury (Bowdoin)

Men’s soccer

Ethan Sullivan, Pembroke (Stonehill)

Men’s swimming

Caleb del Rosario, Lincoln-Sudbury (Trinity College of Texas)

Men’s track

Ryan Connolly, North Andover (Clemson)

Aidan Ross, Uxbridge (Wake Forest)

Softball

Gabby Kaduson, Winchester (Merrimack)

Sam Ryan, Tewksbury (Saint Anselm)

Rowing

Alek Babson, Duxbury (Holy Cross)

Nadya Payeur, Westford (Temple)

Women’s basketball

Kay Armbrister, Dexter Southfield (Florida Atlantic)

Kendall Eddy, Haverhill/Brooks (Providence)

Kate Gibbons, Pembroke (Stonehill)

Maeve Moriarty, Plymouth North (Assumption)

Niya Morgen, Swampscott/St. Mary’s (Bentley)

Blake O’Grady, Dexter Southfield (Missouri State)

Kelly Preira, Peabody/St. Mary’s (Monmouth)

Shy Swain-Prince, Dexter Southfield (Temple)

Yirsey Queliz, Ipswich/St. Mary’s (Northeastern)

Ashlee Talbot, Dracut (St. Michael’s)

Women’s cross-country

Ava Criniti, Lexington (Northeastern)

Women’s hockey

Jenna Chaplain, Danvers/St. Mary’s (Assumption)

Michaela Littlewood, Brooks (Merrimack)

Amelia Lynch, Dexter Southfield (Sacred Heart)

Ainsley Moulton, Dexter Southfield (Merrimack)

Women’s lacrosse

Eliana Anderson, Danvers (Southern New Hampshire)

Alex Blake, Medfield (Northwestern)

Ava Brosnan, Dexter Southfield (Stanford)

Deidre Brown, Wayland (American)

Samantha Buonaccorsi, Bishop Feehan (American)

Audrey Conover, Pentucket (St. Michael’s)

Lucy Davis, Lincoln-Sudbury (Michigan)

Izzy DeModica, Dexter Southfield (Arizona State)

Sydney Ecker, Duxbury (Wagner)

Cam Flaherty, Weymouth (Stonehill)

Tessa Geddes, Winchester (Boston University)

Claire Jones, Lincoln-Sudbury (Babson)

Lauren Kirk, Dexter Southfield (Colgate)

Delia Nichol, Quincy (Alabama-Huntsville)

Becan O’Brien, Lincoln-Sudbury (Connecticut College)

Kaylee Rich, Danvers (New Haven)

Emma Verhoest, Dexter Southfield (Villanova)

Ellie Wall, Duxbury (Drexel)

Kate Watts, Dexter Southfield (Holy Cross)

Katie Wolin, Lincoln-Sudbury (Bucknell)

Women’s soccer

Sydney Cox, Bedford (Fairfield)

Emma Cranston, Pembroke (Stonehill)

Abby Cushing, Lincoln-Sudbury (Holy Cross)

Camryn Doyle, Norton (Saint Anselm)

Cat Herman, Cohasset (Northeastern)

Shea Kelleher, Silver Lake (Sacred Heart)

Rylie Moschella, Dexter Southfield (Cincinnati)

Ava Murphy, Winchester (Lafayette)

Lily Newell, Norton (Stonehill)

Kendyl Peterson, Silver Lake (Hofstra)

Annie Renz, Milton Academy (New Hampshire)

Lily Roslonek, Dedham (Stonehill)

Beth Yucius, Duxbury (Stonehill)

Sammy Zaslaw, Marshfield (Bryant)

Women’s swimming

Diya Ackerman-Vallala, North Andover (UMass)

Grace Blume, Dedham (New Hampshire)

Women’s track

Janessa Duran, Central Catholic (Alabama-Birmingham)

Emma Eagan, Danvers (UMass Lowell)

Olivia Guilet, Central Catholic (Merrimack)

Courtney Hinchion, Danvers (Merrimack)

Ali Murphy, Norton (UMass)

Amanda Ogden, Tewksbury (Holy Cross)

Shea Podbelski, Norton (Providence)

Katie Sills, Lincoln-Sudbury (Merrimack)

Women’s volleyball

Nadine Abdat, North Andover (Bryant)

Carinna Barron, Tewksbury (Bryant)

Amaya Parnell, Lincoln-Sudbury (Stonehill)

Matt Doherty, Ethan Fuller, Brendan Kurie, Craig Larson, and Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.