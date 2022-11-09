Guardians All-Star José Ramírez has thumb surgery to repair ligament

Ramírez will need up to two months to recover before he can resume baseball activities. The team expects him to be ready for the start of spring training.

CLEVELAND — Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez underwent thumb surgery Wednesday to repair a ligament that he tore in June.

Ramírez, 30, batted .280 with 29 home runs and 126 RBIs — second-most in the AL behind Yankees slugger Aaron Judge — despite dealing with the injury. He could have had the surgery in July, but decided to delay it until after the season — and then helped the young Guardians win the AL Central.

Ramírez led the league with 44 doubles and was intentionally walked an AL-high 20 times.

The Dominican Republic native signed a seven-year, $141 million contract with Cleveland on the eve of opening day. A four-time All-Star, he has finished in the top three in MVP voting three times.