Hockey Diversity Alliance shares statement from Isaiah Meyer-Crothers detailing abuse by Mitchell Miller

The statement begins with Meyer-Crothers’s description of the abuse that began when he was in first grade:

Meyer-Crothers sent his statement to Akim Aliu, the HDA chairman, on Tuesday and asked the HDA to release it publicly on his behalf.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance shared a statement from Isaiah Meyers-Crothers in which he detailed the years of racial insults and physical abuse he endured from Mitchell Miller, the prospect the Bruins cut ties with on Sunday, just two days after signing him.

“Mitchell used to ask me to sit with him on the bus and then he and his friends would punch me in the head. This happened my whole time in school.

“When I went to junior high Mitchell would spit in my face and call me a N word. I stopped telling because they called me a snitch and I would get made fun of. I had to say I was his ‘n.....’ to sit at his table and he made me clean the whole table. He threw food in my face. I was called ‘n.....’ every day.

“He pretended to be my friend and made me do things I didn’t want to do. In junior high, I got beat up by him.

“Everyone thought he was cool, but I don’t see how someone can be cool when you pick on someone and bully someone your entire life.”

The statement also addressed the recent communication from Miller, when he contacted Meyer-Crothers on Snapchat and Instagram in October for what was supposed to be an apology.

“He asked me why I always have my parents doing stuff for me and why I can’t speak for myself.

“I told him I don’t care what my parents say I’m old enough to speak for myself.

“He told me he was sorry and [the apology] didn’t involve hockey.

“He told me he was doing stuff in the community and helping the youth and wanted to be my friend.

“I told him ‘That’s all cool but where is the proof though?’

“He didn’t give me any [proof].”

Meyer-Crothers concluded by saying he is now getting hateful messages on social media:

“Mitchell isn’t my friend. It hurts my heart what he did to me.

“So I just wanted to tell everyone — when Mitchell says we’re friends it isn’t true. I can’t take more of this.”

On Monday, Bruins president Cam Neely apologized for the team’s decision to sign Miller last week and said the organization made significant errors in the vetting process.

He also said the team did not talk to Meyer-Crothers or his family prior to the signing. “We should have talked to the family,” he said.

