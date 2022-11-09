James Paxton exercises player option to return to Red Sox in 2023

LAS VEGAS — The Red Sox received some unexpected good news on Wednesday when lefthander James Paxton picked up his $4 million option for next season.

Paxton, 34, was signed to a one-year, $10 million contract last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Sox were hopeful he would return by August, but a shoulder strain and subsequent setbacks kept him out all season outside of facing two batters in a Rookie League game.

The team declined a $13 million option for 2023 but Paxton decided to stay with the Sox rather than become a free agent.