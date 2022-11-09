fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

James Paxton exercises player option to return to Red Sox in 2023

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated November 9, 2022, 18 minutes ago
James Paxton has pitched only 21⅔ major league innings over the last three seasons.Steve Helber/Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — The Red Sox received some unexpected good news on Wednesday when lefthander James Paxton picked up his $4 million option for next season.

Paxton, 34, was signed to a one-year, $10 million contract last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Sox were hopeful he would return by August, but a shoulder strain and subsequent setbacks kept him out all season outside of facing two batters in a Rookie League game.

The team declined a $13 million option for 2023 but Paxton decided to stay with the Sox rather than become a free agent.

Paxton has pitched only 21⅔ major league innings over the last three seasons. But he was 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts for the Yankees in 2019.

If healthy, Paxton offers a low-cost rotation option.

Where this leaves the Sox with Rich Hill is uncertain. The 42-year-old lefty has said he wants to return after going 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 26 starts last season.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

