The Kyrie Irving saga likely cost Ime Udoka the Brooklyn Nets coaching job

The rehabilitation process had just begun but the Nets were desperate enough to bring in Udoka because of their investment in Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and Irving. They couldn’t allow their subpar and lackadaisical play to continue. For a decade, the Nets have been trying to compete for a championship, amassing superteams in a quest of bringing prestige to an organization that lacked regard since moving from New Jersey.

Just a week ago, the Nets were set on bringing Udoka out of suspension to coach their team after parting ways with Steve Nash. The timing was bizarre, considering Udoka wasn’t even six weeks into his year-long suspension for inappropriate actions surrounding a consensual relationship with a subordinate team employee.

Should Ime Udoka blame Kyrie Irving for not landing the Brooklyn Nets job? It’s a legitimate question because Irving caused so much controversy over the past two weeks that the Nets couldn’t afford any more negative publicity.

The risk of hiring Udoka was supposed to be worth it because of the potential, until Irving’s issues with his retweet of a movie with antisemitic references and his refusal to apologize.

The Nets have been swimming in unsavory headlines, and instead of chasing more backpage stories, they decided to name Jacque Vaughn as head coach. Vaughn has served as Nets head coach previously, taking over for the fired Kenny Atkinson in the NBA bubble and serving on the staff with Udoka and Nash two years ago before taking over for Nash last week.

The hiring of Vaughn says two things: the Nets wanted no more media smoke and scrutiny from hiring a coach with recent issues regarding a woman and Vaughn created enough enthusiasm, and also peace, in the four games he has coached.

As of now, Udoka remains under suspension with the Celtics, although team brass had no issue with allowing the banished coached to lead another team and weren’t expected to ask the Nets for compensation.

The Nets never announced publicly they were hiring Udoka. General manager Sean Marks never mentioned Udoka’s name during multiple media sessions, but the club likely would have brought Udoka back had the Irving saga not occurred. The NBA and several other people with connections to the Nets began warning Marks and owner Joe Tsai about making such a potentially divisive move just to save the season. The signing of Durant and Irving and the acquisition of Simmons have been an unmitigated disaster so far.

Durant asked for a trade this summer, with his conditions on rescinding the request the firing of Marks and Nash. Simmons missed all of last season after back surgery and mental health issues and has been shell of himself since his return, already missing games with knee pain.

Irving has been in a series of messes over his three seasons since leaving the Celtics, such as taking a two-week personal break after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and refusing vaccination, causing him to miss numerous games before the team decided to bring him back only for road games.

Irving promised to concentrate on basketball in the final year of his Nets contract and he made it through six games before his personal wrecking ball began bashing the franchise again.

Apparently Udoka was prepared to accept the job, inherit the chaos, and try to resurrect the organization’s momentum. Was he capable of such a feat coming off his personal issues? Was he prepared to take over another NBA franchise when the only statement he’s released was a brief apology accempting his punishment?

We have no idea whether Udoka was prepared to show remorse, but we do know he was ready to coach again. And we do know the Nets won’t be the only team to consider his services and the Celtics will have a chance to reconsider whether or not to ask for compensation, which they should.

The Nets decided stability was better than a further sullied reputation. The fact the Nets even entertained hiring Udoka had to make some of the women in the organization uncomfortable. The fact the Nets would have had to sign Udoka to a one-strike-and-you’re-out conditional contract just to steer their club toward the postseason is an indictment of their desperation.

Vaughn is a quality coach and a quality man. He’s had his coaching chances before but never a roster this talented. And the Nets are playing with more fortitude and passion than under the laidback Nash, who was completely overwhelmed by the responsibility of being an NBA coach.

The Celtics are still paying Udoka. He remains under penalty, not allowed at games. But the club has certainly moved on under Joe Mazzulla. And it appears the Nets have decided to move forward also.

