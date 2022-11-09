Maddie Walsh’s second-quarter strike lifts Winchester field hockey past Hingham

“It was a tough game,” said Winchester coach Michelle White. “It was very back and forth.”

Senior captain Maddie Walsh’s second-quarter goal proved to be the winner as eighth-seeded Winchester defeated No. 9 Hingham, 1-0, at Woburn High.

Winchester and Hingham entered Wednesday’s Division 1 field hockey second-round match as evenly matched as two teams could be. But it was the host Red and Black who took a mid-game lead and never let go.

Both teams took a bit to get going on the field at Woburn, which White said was a little slower than her team was used to. With 18 seconds to go in the second quarter, Walsh scored on a corner to tally the game’s lone goal.

Advertisement

The second half was full of chances for both teams, with Julia Legere the catalyst for Winchester (13-2-5).

“She was great trying to get opportunities in the circle,” said White.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

As Hingham (17-3) threatened late, Winchester freshman Madison Von Mering came up big when her team needed it most.

“She made a defensive save late in the fourth quarter,” said White. “She did all sorts of stuff to make sure the ball didn’t get in our own circle.”

Winchester travels to second-seeded Walpole Friday night.

Division 1 State

Andover 4, Acton-Boxborough 0 — Emma Reilly had three goals and one assist for the second-seeded Golden Warriors (19-1-0) in their second-round win over the visiting No. 15 seed Revolution (11-7-2).

Franklin 5, Needham 0 — Kaitlyn Carney recorded four points (1 goal, 3 assists) for the No. 5 Panthers (18-1-1) as they handled the No. 12 Rockets (9-8-3) to advance to the quarterfinals where they will take on No. 4 Wachusett.

Shrewsbury 2, Doherty 1 — Bridget McLaughlin netted the OT winner for the third-seeded Colonials (17-1-2) in their win over the visiting No. 19 seed Highlanders (14-4-2).

Advertisement

Walpole 2, Concord-Carlisle 0 — Kerin Birch netted both goals for the top-seeded Porkers (19-1-0) in the win over the No. 16 seeded Patriots (11-5-2).

Division 2 State

Leominster 1, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Abby Kelly knocked in the lone goal with two minutes left in the first half and No. 5 Blue Devils (17-2-1) held off No. 12 Fenwick (11-5-5) at home.

Masconomet 3, Scituate 1 — Maggie Sturgis netted a pair of goals and Julia Graves added the other for the top-seeded Chieftains (17-0-3) in the second-round win.

Nashoba 3, Milton 0 — Tatum Dyment set up the first goal (Kacie Vitkofski) and netted the third in the second half as the No. 2 seed Wolves (12-5-3) took down the No. 15 Wildcats (9-9-2) in Bolton. Nashoba scored with no time left on the clock in the first half, with Lauren DiTullio redirecting a shot from Abbie Zacchini.

Reading 1, Oliver Ames 0 — Mariana Agahigan scored the winning goal in the second quarter for the No. 3 seed Rockets (15-2-3) as they defended their home turf against the No. 14 seed Tigers (11-7-2). They will go on to face No. 6 seed Danvers in the quarterfinals.

Division 3 State

Foxborough 6, Notre Dame (Worcester) 1 — Mary Collins and Mya Waryas each had two goals for the No. 5 seed Warriors (16-1-3) as they handled the visiting No. 12 seed Rebels (14-4-2). They will go on to face No. 4 seed Dover-Sherborn in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Division 4 State

Joseph Case 2, St. Mary’s 1 — Megan Smith netted the overtime winner for the sixth-seeded Cardinals (19-1-0) as they rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to defeat the No. 11 seed Spartans (13-5-2) at home. The Cardinals will face against No. 3 seed Cohasset in the quarterfinals.

Girls’ volleyball

Division 1 State

Andover 3, Haverhill 2 — Marissa Kobelski logged 21 kills, Sophia Miele added 11 more, and Sophia Pierce had 40 assists as the sixth-seeded Golden Warriors (17-4) won the second-round matchup 22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 15-6.

Franklin 3, Acton-Boxborough 1 — Makayla Kuykendall (14 kills, 12 digs), Taylor Lacerda (13 kills, 11 digs), and Sasha Tracy (40 assists) powered the No. 4 seed Panthers (16-3) to a second-round victory.

Division 2 State

Melrose 3, Billerica 1 — Ruth Green notched her 500th assist and Chloe Gentile hit the 500-kill threshold in the 25-20, 29-27, 23-25, 25-22 second-round win for the No. 6 Red Hawks (18-4). For Billerica, Abby Downs had 19 receptions, 7 digs, 9 kills, and 10 service points.

Melrose coach Scott Celli said the turning point came at a 22-22 in the fourth set, when senior libero Emma Desmond made a diving dig out of bounds to preserve a point, followed by two critical kills from Gentile. Melrose has now won 10 straight games in advance of Friday’s matchup against No. 3 Duxbury (5:30).

“Our defense has gotten much better and our serving has been much more aggressive,” Celli said.

Advertisement

Division 3 State

Old Rochester 3, Bedford 1 — Sophomore Aubrie Letourneau (34 assists) surpassed the 1,000 career mark in helpers to propel the fifth-ranked Bulldogs (16-6) in the second round.

Coach Jimmy Oliveira said her drive to improve stands out among her qualities on the court. “She knows she isn’t a final product,” he said. “Since she was in sixth grade she’s been in competitive volleyball and is always wants to get better.”

Along with Letourneau, Ella Soutter set career highs in kills (25) and digs (12) and Reagan Rock (19 service points, 5 aces) made the difference in her second trip to the serving line all season.

Division 4 State

Joseph Case 3, Sandwich 0 — The third-seeded Cardinals (21-1) blazed their way past No. 14 Sandwich (11-9) to advance to the quarterfinals with a 25-13, 25-18, and 25-9 sweep. Senior setter Olivia Silva racked up 33 assists and junior Hannah Storm fired 15 kills and 11 digs to give the Cardinals the edge. Coach Brendan Kelly said Silva’s leadership has been important to the team’s success.

“[Silva] has been so great for us,” he said. “Just being able to set for the players around her and make everybody else better.” Logan Brown (11 digs, 7 kills) and Jamie Moniz ( 5 kills, 2 blocks) also played well. Depth in the rotation has also been key.

“We have some girls as substitutes that I believe would start elsewhere,” he said. “Pretty much everybody is back from last year, so our experience as a whole helps us.” The Cardinals play No. 6 Ursuline Academy (20-2) Friday at 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Peyton Doyle, Tyson Foy, Ethan Fuller, Joe Pohoryles, and Eamonn Ryan contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.