MIAA football quarterfinals: Nate Weitzer’s picks and games to watch

There are currently seven games scheduled for Thursday night: Apponequet at North Reading, Xaverian at Springfield Central, Oakmont at Stoneham, Old Rochester at Shawsheen, Walpole at Hanover, Clinton at Cohasset, and Wakefield at Plymouth South. Most of the games are set for Friday, with Catholic Memorial hosting Chelmsford and Blackstone Valley hosting Cardinal Spellman on Saturday afternoon.

A few of the top matchups involve old rivals from the days of the sectional tournaments, including Everett vs. Central Catholic and St. John’s Prep vs. Andover in Division 1. Milford vs. Mansfield and King Philip vs. Marshfield are familiar matchups in D2, and Rockland is hosting Abington in an old South Shore League rivalry, which happened to be the D6 Super Bowl showdown in the first year of statewide action.

After a thrilling weekend of first-round action, the statewide tournament rolls on with superb quarterfinal matchups in all eight divisions.

Advertisement

State quarterfinal primer

Xaverian at Springfield Central: The biggest draw on a healthy Thursday night slate of games is out west at Springfield’s Berte Field. William Watson and the defending champion Golden Eagles are nearly impossible to stop. Pick: SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Wakefield at Plymouth South: Undefeated programs clash on Thursday night in a D3 quarterfinals matchup. Casious Johnson has been a generational player for South. Pick: PLYMOUTH SOUTH.

Marblehead at Milton: The top seed in Division 3 faces the reigning state champions in a fantastic matchup. Connor Cronin and the Magicians will look to keep the magic going on the road. Pick: MILTON.

Mansfield at Milford: The Scarlet Hawks are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, but Mansfield has been their big brother in the Hockomock League and in the Division 2 South bracket over the past decade. Pick: MILFORD.

Everett at Central Catholic: These powerhouse programs battled in the Division 1 North semifinals or final in six consecutive seasons and now they face off in the statewide format for the first time. Pick: CENTRAL CATHOLIC.

Advertisement

Bishop Feehan at Reading: A week after upending Shea Lynch and undefeated Peabody, the Shamrocks will look to stop James Murphy and the 9-0 Rockets in a rematch of last year’s Division 2 first-round matchup. Pick: READING.

St. John’s Prep at Andover: The host Golden Warriors have two of the most explosive offensive players in the state in Scotty Brown and Lincoln Beal; the Eagles defense is led by five-star, Georgia-bound safety Joenel Aguero. Pick: ST. JOHN’S PREP.

Billerica at North Attleborough: Chase Frisoli and the Red Rocketeers welcome a dangerous Billerica team led by dual-threat maven J.T. Green. Pick: NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH.

Scituate at Holliston: The defending Division 4 state champs take on a versatile Holliston team that can spread you out or pound the ball down your throat. Pick: SCITUATE.

Old Rochester at Shawsheen: Walter Rosher found the end zone four times to lead the Bulldogs past Fairhaven in the first round and now ORR sets its sights on 8-0 Shawsheen in the D5 quarterfinals. Pick: SHAWSHEEN.

State playoffs

DIVISION 1

Thursday — Xaverian at Springfield Central, 6.

Friday — Everett at Central Catholic, 5; Methuen at Franklin, 6; St. John’s Prep at Andover, 7.

DIVISION 2

Friday — Bishop Feehan at Reading, 6; Mansfield at Milford, 6; Marshfield at King Philip, 7.

Saturday — Chelmsford at Catholic Memorial, 2.

DIVISION 3

Thursday — Wakefield at Plymouth South, 7; Walpole at Hanover, 7.

Advertisement

Friday — Marblehead at Milton, 6; Billerica at North Attleborough, 6:30.

DIVISION 4

Friday — Middleborough at Duxbury, 3; Marlborough at Grafton, 6; Scituate at Holliston, 6; Foxborough at Bedford, 7.

DIVISION 5

Thursday — Old Rochester at Shawsheen, 6; Apponequet at North Reading, 6:30; Bishop Fenwick at Maynard, 7:30.

Friday — Dover-Sherborn at Hudson, 7.

DIVISION 6

Thursday — Oakmont at Stoneham, 6:30.

Friday — Lynnfield at St. Mary’s, 4; Abington at Rockland, 7.

Saturday

Cardinal Spellman at Blackstone Valley, 1.

DIVISION 7

Thursday — Cohasset vs. Clinton at Scituate High, 7; Uxbridge at St. Bernard’s, 7.

Friday — Millbury at Amesbury, 6:30; Wahconah at West Boylston, 7.

DIVISION 8

Friday — Lowell Catholic vs. KIPP Academy at Tyngsborough High, 5; Cathedral at Hull, 6; Murdock at Oxford, 6; Old Colony at Manchester Essex, 6.

Nonplayoff games

Thursday

EASTERN MASS.

COMMONWEALTH — Northeast at Essex Tech, 6.

MAYFLOWER — Upper Cape at South Shore Voc-Tech, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Salem at Danvers, 6:30; Swampscott at Winthrop, 6:30.

SOUTH SHORE — Norwell at Carver, 6:30.

NONLEAGUE — Barnstable at Newton North, 6; Beverly at Malden, 6; Braintree at Brockton, 6; Cape Cod Tech at Monomoy, 6; Concord-Carlisle at Woburn, 6; Falmouth at Ashland, 6; ; Hamilton-Wenham at Minuteman, 6; Haverhill at Lexington, 6; Joseph Case at Wareham, 6; Lawrence at Acton-Boxborough, 6;Lynn Tech at Blue Hills, 6; Masconomet at Revere, 6; Medfield at Nauset, 6; Medford at Wilmington, 6; Medway at Sharon, 6; Newburyport at Burlington, 6; Pentucket at Greater Lowell, 6; Sandwich at Archbishop Williams, 6; Saugus at Whittier, 6; South Boston at Chelsea, 6; St. John Paul II at Atlantis, 6; Stoughton at Hopkinton, 6; Tri-County at Nashoba Valley Tech, 6; Wayland at Malden Catholic, 6; Weymouth at Attleboro, 6; Bellingham at Seekonk, 6:30; Gloucester at Triton, 6:30; Leominster at Taunton, 6:30; Oliver Ames at Somerset Berkley, 6:30; Wellesley at Bridgewater-Raynham, 6:30; Arlington at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7; Brighton at Watertown, 7; Dedham at East Bridgewater, 7; Greater New Bedford at Bay Path, 7; O’Bryant at Weston, 7; Silver Lake at Dartmouth, 7; West Bridgewater at Mashpee, 7;

Advertisement

CENTRAL MASS.

MID-WACH — Wachusett at Nashoba, 6:30; Algonquin at North Middlesex, 7; St. Paul at Keefe Tech, 4.

NONLEAGUE — Shepherd Hill at Auburn, 4:30; Burncoat at David Prouty, 5:30; Smith Vocational at Athol, 6; Fitchburg at Tantasqua, 6; Abby Kelley Foster at Quabbin, 7; Doherty at Groton-Dunstable, 7; Narragansett at Assabet, 7.

WESTERN MASS. — Agawam at Minnechaug, 4; Putnam at Palmer, 4.

INTERCOUNTY — Belchertown at Ware, 7; Frontier at Mahar, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Chicopee at Holyoke, 6; Easthampton at Chicopee Comprehensive, 6; Ludlow at Greenfield, 6; Taconic at Monument Mtn., 6; West Springfield at Westfield, 7.

SUBURBAN — Amherst-Pelham at South Hadley, 6.

Friday

EASTERN MASS.

MAYFLOWER — Southeastern at Bristol-Plymouth, 3.

NONLEAGUE — Diman at Bourne, 11a; Arlington Catholic at Ipswich, 1; Millis at Holbrook/Avon, 1; North Quincy at New Bedford, 1; Norwood at Natick, 1; Boston Latin at Lynn English, 2; Plymouth North at Durfee, 2; Winchester at Cambridge, 2; East Boston at Georgetown, 3; Dennis-Yarmouth at Canton, 4; Fairhaven at Bishop Stang, 4; Hingham at BC High, 4; Framingham at Quincy, 5; Greater Lawrence at Monty Tech, 5; Lowell at Newton South, 5; Tewksbury at Melrose, 5; Dracut at Somerville, 6; Peabody at Westford, 6:30; Dighton-Rehoboth at Norton, 7; North Andover at Waltham, 7.

Advertisement

NEPSAC

CENTRAL MASS.

MID-WACH — Tyngsborough at Ayer Shirley, 5.

NONLEAGUE — Nipmuc at Westborough, 3; Northbridge at Lunenburg, 4; Shrewsbury at Worcester South, 6; Sutton at Quaboag, 6;Bartlett at Gardner, 7.

WESTERN MASS.

NONLEAGUE — Franklin County Tech at Pathfinder, 5; Longmeadow at Pittsfield, 5.

SATURDAY’S 11/12 GAMES

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Needham at Brookline, 12.

NONLEAGUE — St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at Lynn Classical, 1; Westwood at Whitman-Hanson, 6.

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — Austin Prep at Portsmouth Abbey, 1; Pingree at Dexter Southfield, 1:30.

ISL — St. Sebastian’s at Thayer, 10:30a; Lawrence Academy at BB&N, 12; Rivers at Roxbury Latin, 12; Governor’s Academy at Belmont Hill, 1; Milton Academy at Nobles, 1; St. Mark’s at Groton, 1:30; Middlesex at St. George’s, 2; Brooks at Tabor, 3.

NONLEAGUE — Salisbury (Conn.) at Avon Old Farms, 6.

CENTRAL MASS. — Southbridge at Worcester North, 11a; Littleton at Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale, 12; Leicester at Worcester Tech, 2.