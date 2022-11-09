Skylar Irving keeps the NU women’s hockey team smiling, but her production is no joke

The Huskies had the best goalie in the nation, Aerin Frankel , and playmakers galore in front of her. How could a freshman make her mark when there was so much talent on the team?

It was a bit daunting to be a rookie on last year’s Northeastern women’s hockey team.

“It was definitely an adjustment last year,” said the now-sophomore. “I had never played college hockey and then I joined a very veteran team, so I had to find my place in it.”

How did Irving solidify her place in the lineup? By scoring in big games and telling jokes.

Advertisement

That first trait was helpful for the Huskies on the scoreboard. On a team that started very few underclassmen, Irving pushed her way into the lineup and led all newcomers with 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists). She also filled an important role in the postseason; when top scorers Alina Mueller and Maureen Murphy were defended well, Irving could roll out and get goals the team needed.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Irving’s abilities in tough situations were evident in a Frozen Four semifinal overtime loss to Minnesota-Duluth. Faced with the most relentless defense the Huskies had seen all year, Irving broke a scoreless tie early in the second period with their only goal, one of her five shots on net.

The progress Irving made from the first day at practice to the last game of the season on the sport’s biggest stage was substantial.

“I think I’ve gotten a lot smarter and a lot faster over the course of the past year and a half,” she said.

Skylar Irving tries to get her stick on a loose puck against Boston College as a freshman during the 2022 Beanpot. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

That improvement was what the Kingston native was seeking when she chose NU coming out of Tabor Academy and the Bay State Breakers club program.

Advertisement

“I just want to continue to improve and not get stagnant,” said Irving. “I am the type of player that always wants to get better, and wants to do everything in my power to help my team win and for us to be successful as a team.”

In her sophomore campaign, instead of being a surprising newcomer, Irving is now a go-to teammate. She has two goals and four assists off 37 shots for the 10-1-1 Huskies, who lead Hockey East heading into a weekend series with Boston College.

And when Irving is not taking chances at the net, it does not bode well for NU; the only game in which she didn’t get off a shot was the only loss of the season, against Maine, in October.

The Huskies rebounded quickly, and much of that is also thanks to Irving.

“I think my role currently on the team is that I’m a big, fast power forward who also kind of brings light to things,” said Irving. “I like to make jokes and stuff like that. I like to keep the energy light, keep the energy upbeat. But also when I get that puck, that puck’s going to the net.”

Irving’s humor is so well-known that NU’s Athletic Communications team made a video about it: “Words of Wisdom with Skylar Irving.” The footage from practice includes Irving telling her teammates jokes, giving advice about patience, and talking about her need for chicken parmesan.

Her teammates appreciate her jokes and have their own unique responses.

Advertisement

“If I tell Lily Brazis jokes, she’s going to laugh, and she’ll tell me one right back,” said Irving. “Katy Knoll will laugh, and anytime Katy smiles, like, it makes me smile. She’s awesome. Taze [Thompson] will laugh, but sometimes Taze won’t get the joke. Like ‘How do you make seven even?’ She said, ‘Seven, eight, nine.’ But I think she was thinking of a different joke.”

Things weren’t always light for Irving, who spoke publicly in April about living with ADHD, anxiety, and OCD. She struggled at the beginning of her time at Tabor, with thoughts of self-harm and suicide, but sought therapy and surrounded herself with friends she could open up to. Cases of college athletes nationwide dying by suicide spurred Irving to tell her story on Instagram.

“Check in on everyone, even your friends who are energetic and are always smiling,” wrote Irving. “You never know what people are going through.”

Irving is that teammate to many — a friend who will make you smile even when times aren’t great.

“If I can make someone laugh, it makes me feel good and it makes me play better,” said Irving.

Change to playoff format

ECAC Hockey is changing its playoff format for the 2023-24 season. The change, announced Wednesday, will have all 12 teams make the tournament. This season, only eight make the tournament; in the ECAC men’s tourney, all 12 teams will be included starting this season. It will be interesting to see what eight teams make the women’s tournament this year, given that the league has six nationally ranked teams, two just outside the national poll, and seven with winning records.

Advertisement

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.