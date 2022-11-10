10 concerts that will add some pop to the season

ROCK THE HOLIDAYS WITH DARLENE LOVE The soul belter and voice of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” which laid down the template for so many modern holiday-themed love songs, will perform that chestnut alongside other memorable hits. Dec. 1, 8 p.m. The Cabot, Beverly. $49.50-$69.50. 978-927-3100, thecabot.org

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA: THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE Snow-covered shredding from this prog-holiday mammoth is as reliable a 21st-century holiday tradition as stores pushing Black Friday ever earlier; this time around, TSO will reprise “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” their rundown of hits, like their careening carol medley “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24.” Nov. 26, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $33-$123.50. DCU Center, Worcester. 508-755-6800, dcucenter.com

KIKI & HERB: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman’s drag cabaret duo are back to celebrate the holidays in fabulous fashion — and the fact that their 2000 holiday album that gives this tour its name includes a cover of 2022′s most surprising hit, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” feels like a delightful omen. Dec. 1, 8 p.m. $58.85-$109.05. Shubert Theatre. 866-348-9738, bochcenter.org

CELEBRATE THE SEASON WITH PATTI LABELLE Get a new attitude for the holidays with this show by the R&B legend, whose voice — which turned cuts like “Lady Marmalade” and “On My Own” into radio-ruling hits — still sounds fantastic some six decades into her career. Dec. 2, 8 p.m. $39-$125. Chevalier Theatre, Medford. 781-391-7469, chevaliertheatre.com

STARS: THE CHRISTMAS ANYWAY TOUR These Montreal-based indie-pop stalwarts just released “Christmas Anyway,” a chiming yet wistful ode to brave-facing it through the holiday season. They’ll mix songs from their top-notch catalog, which grew this year with “From Capleton Hill,” with Yuletide staples. Dec. 3, 7 p.m. $26. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

EUGENE MIRMAN & FRIENDS HOLIDAY SHOW The comedian and “Bob’s Burgers” star plays host to friends of his who drop in for short sets featuring music, comedy, spoken word, and other entertainments. Dec. 10, 8 p.m. $35-$50. City Winery. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston

Kenny G brings his holiday show to Cary Memorial Hall in Lexington on Dec. 16. HBO via AP

KENNY G: THE MIRACLES HOLIDAY AND HITS TOUR Blending his own hits like the meditative “Songbird” and the gently breezy “Silhouette” with holiday standards, the saxophonist and smooth-jazz kingpin returns for a celebratory end-of-year show. Dec. 16, 8 p.m. $69-$129. Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington. 800-657-8774, caryhalllexington.com

NOISE FOR TOYS Providence jitter-rockers Twin Foxes, local noisemakers Pet Fox, New Hampshire fuzz outfit Sponge Head, and Northampton power-pop-punkers Nanny make up the bill for this show benefiting Christmas in the City, a local nonprofit that helps homeless and impoverished children around Boston. Dec. 17, 9 p.m. $12-$15 ($10 with toy donation). O’Brien’s Pub, Allston. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

DARREN CRISS: A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Last year, this Emmy-winning actor and singer released “A Very Darren Crissmas,” which included season-appropriate classics alongside collaborations with the likes of Adam Lambert as well as Criss’s version of Joni Mitchell’s “River.” Expect a lot of showmanship and cheer, as well as showcases of his vocal prowess. Dec. 20, 8 p.m. Tickets $50-$75. The Wilbur. 617-248-9700, thewilbur.com

RETURN OF THE AIMEE MANN & TED LEO CHRISTMAS SHOW Yes, technically, the 27th is the third day of Christmas. But who better to keep the spirit of the season alive than the two singer-songwriters who make up The Both? Their pair of mid-2010s Christmas singles — 2014′s “Nothing Left to Do (Let’s Make This Christmas Blue)” and 2015′s “You’re a Gift” — capture the holiday season’s complexities with sharp hooks and tender wit. Dec. 27, 8 p.m. $59-$69. The Wilbur. 617-248-9700, thewilbur.com