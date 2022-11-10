Alejandro Varela on becoming a serious reader

Alejandro Varela’s novel “ The Town of Babylon ” is one of the six debut books that are finalists for the National Book Awards this year. “I wasn’t even thinking it was a possibility,” he says. “I went yesterday to rent a tuxedo.” (Winners will be announced on Nov. 16.) Like the protagonist in his novel, Varela has a graduate degree in public health, the career he planned on before he pivoted to fiction writing. The author lives with his husband and two children in Brooklyn.

BOOKS: What are you reading?

VARELA: I tend to read several things at once. I’m finishing up Gayl Jones’s “The Birdcatcher.” I can’t believe she wrote that in the ‘80s, and it was only released this year in the US. It feels like she could have written it today. This is probably TMI but I always have a book I’m reading in the bathroom. That one is Toni Morrison’s “Paradise.” I have two other books in circulation. One is Hilary Mantel’s “Wolf Hall” and Sheila Heti’s “Pure Colour.” I love that. I was halfway through, and I can’t find it. It’s been a week of looking.

BOOKS: How long have you been a bathroom reader?

VARELA: All my life. Sometimes I just doomscroll on my phone so I made a resolution to not take my phone into the bathroom anymore. That’s why I have books in there now.

BOOKS: How long have you been such an avid reader?

VARELA: As it so happens, I wasn’t a very avid reader as a kid. I had a very difficult time concentrating, so reading wasn’t my favorite thing to do. The only reading I enjoyed doing was the newspaper. That was also the only reading I saw done in my home growing up. My dad read all the papers, but I never saw him pick up a book.

BOOKS: When did you become a serious reader?

VARELA: I would say after college, when I realized that my friends read for leisure. I was thinking I needed to keep up with the people around me so I started reading a lot more.

BOOKS: Which novels grabbed you in your early reading?

VARELA: “Giovanni’s Room” by James Baldwin. Wow. Edmund White’s novel “The Farewell Symphony” floored me. I had never cried reading a book before. At first I was reading what everybody else was reading. At one point I had on my desk Jonathan Franzen’s “The Corrections,” Michael Cunningham’s “The Hours,” and David Sedaris’s “Me Talk Pretty One Day.” They are fine books, but they didn’t drive me wild.

BOOKS: How would you describe yourself as a reader now?

VARELA: About 10 years ago, when I was in my late 20s or early 30s, my partner and I had deep conversation about what kind of media we were taking in. We egged each other on to only read work by women and folks of color, any of the authors who are underrepresented. I’ve more or less stuck to that. It’s not common that I’ll read a book by a straight white man. I do like the novelist Ben Lerner.

BOOKS: What were your last best reads?

VARELA: This year one was Zain Khalid’s novel, “Brother Alive.” It’s not an easy book, but so whip-smart. I found myself looking a lot of things up and rereading passages. Same thing with Lisa Hsiao Chen’s “Activities of Daily Living.” It’s a meditation on losing a parent, which she somehow weaves into her thoughts on art and performance art in particular. Such a brilliant mind. I admire an author who can draw on many different topics and bring them into the narrative. If I have to stop and go to Wikipedia while reading a book, I like that.

BOOKS: What are your reading habits?

VARELA: I always finish a book, even if I’m not enjoying it. I wish I could let go of that because I’ve been advised by many people to stop doing that. The only time I did that in the last five years is “The Brothers Karamazov.” I keep a list of the books I’ve read and in it I wrote, “Gave up at page 200, annoyingly overwritten.” Ha! I would like to try again one day.

Interview was edited and condensed. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.