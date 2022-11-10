Author readings around Boston Nov. 13-19

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Jess Ruliffson (“Invisible Wounds: Graphic Journalism”) is in conversation with Heather Hopp-Bruce at 3 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Kevin Alexander, Joe Keohane, and Alessandra Lusardi (“The Lemon”) read at 4 p.m. at The Plough and Stars at an event hosted by Porter Square Books.
MONDAY
Kerri K. Greenidge (“The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family”) reads at 6 p.m. at Central Library in Copley Square . . . William Martin (“December ‘41: A World War II Thriller”) reads at 6 p.m. at the West Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Sorayya Khan (“We Take Our Cities with Us: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Claire Messud at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Jessica Lander (“Making Americans: Stories of Historic Struggles, New Ideas, and Inspiration in Immigrant Education”) is in conversation with Priya Tahiliani at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
Advertisement
Anthony Horowitz (“The Twist of a Knife”) is in conversation with Shari Lapena at noon virtually via Brookline Booksmith . . . Danielle Greendeer (“Keepunumuk: Weeâchumun’s Thanksgiving Story”) reads at 4:30 p.m. at Sandwich Public Library at an event hosted by Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Dennis Must (“MacLeish Sq.”) reads at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Margaret Sullivan (“Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) from an Ink-stained Life”) and Eileen McNamara (“Eunice: The Kennedy Who Changed the World”) are in conversation with Tiziana Dearing at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students and virtual attendees) . . . Jim Ottaviani and Jerel Dye (“Einstein”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Philip J. Deloria (“Becoming Mary Sully: Toward an American Indian Abstract”) reads at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10 for nonmembers and free for members and virtual attendees) . . . Kristin Cashore (“Seasparrow”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jana Casale (“How to Fall Out of Love Madly”) is in conversation with Julia Pierpont at 8 p.m. virtually via Porter Square Books.
Advertisement
WEDNESDAY
Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò (“Elite Capture: How The Powerful Took Over Identity Politics (And Everything Else)”) is in conversation with Samia Hesni at 6 p.m. at the Central Library in Copley Square . . . Lydia Moland (“Lydia Maria Child: A Radical American Life”) is in conversation with Megan Marshall at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for nonmembers and free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) . . . Robert Cocuzzo (“The Road to San Donato: Fathers, Sons, and Cycling Across Italy”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at the North End Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Nora Lester Murad (“Ida in the Middle”) is in conversation with Hilary Rantisi at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Steve Martin and Harry Bliss (“Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions”) read at 7 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $30 and include a copy of the book) . . . Eileen Myles (“Pathetic Literature”) is in conversation with Ama Birch, Tom Cole, Fanny Howe, Porsha Olayiwola, Abe Rybeck and Liev Xue at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Lynne Reeves (“Dark Rivers to Cross”), Katherine Sherbrooke (“Leaving Coy’s Hill”), and Mira T. Lee (“Everything Here is Beautiful”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Jim Ottaviani and Jerel Dye (“Einstein”) read at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
Advertisement
THURSDAY
Maureen Freely (“Dawn”) is in conversation with Merve Emre at 6 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith . . . Robert Pinsky (“Jersey Breaks: Becoming an American Poet”) reads at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Lydia Moland (“Lydia Maria Child: A Radical American Life”) is in conversation with Christopher Lydon at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Douglas Bauer (“The Beckoning World”) is in conversation with Jack Beatty at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Sulari Gentill (“The Woman in the Library”) reads at 7 p.m. virtually via Titcomb’s Bookshop.
FRIDAY
Abdelaziz Baraka Sakin (“Birth”) is in conversation with Sinan Antoon at noon virtually via Brookline Booksmith . . . James E. Fleming (“Constructing Basic Liberties: A Defense of Substantive Due Process”) reads at noon virtually via Harvard Book Store . . . Leslie Epstein (“The Goldkorn Variations: A Trilorgy”) reads at 6 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith . . . Julia Boorstin (“When Women Lead: What They Achieve, Why They Succeed, and How We Can Learn from Them”) reads at 6 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Peter Orner (“Still No Word from You: Notes in the Margin”) is in conversation with Asako Serizawa at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
Advertisement
SATURDAY
Christopher Denise (“Knight Owl”) and Anika Aldamuy Denise (“Phenomenal AOC: The Roots and Rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez”) read at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Hayley Rocco and John Rocco (“How to Send a Hug”) read at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Andrew Morton (“The Queen: Her Life”) is in conversation with Jane Green at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $31.88 and include a copy of the book).