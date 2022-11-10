At Comics Come Home, Alex Edelman will be doing just that

As a teenager in 2005, Edelman saw live comedy performed for the first time at the annual charity show that benefits the Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Care. That show, then in its first year at the Agganis Arena after moving from the Orpheum Theatre, left a huge impression. Edelman was already a fan of stand-up, but seeing the craft up close made him want to be a part of it.

Alex Edelman’s career comes full circle Saturday night when he steps onstage at TD Garden for Comics Come Home. The appearance caps off a year in which the Brookline native received rave reviews for his one-man show, “Just For Us,” in New York and got to post selfies with comic legends like Steve Martin and Jerry Seinfeld. It’s possible none of that would have happened without Comics Come Home.

“I’d say it turbocharged my interest in it and really made it something that I wanted to pursue,” he says.

He was already a fan of Brian Regan, who was part of a lineup that year that included host Denis Leary, local stalwarts Steve Sweeney, Lenny Clarke, Kenny Rogerson, and Jim Lauletta, plus Dane Cook at his height and Bill Burr still on his way up. And there was another local legend onstage that night, Patrice O’Neal, who challenged the hometown crowd with a particular sartorial choice. “I remember laughing so hard at Patrice O’Neal,” says Edelman. “He came out in a red Yankees hat and the crowd booed him … I remember so vividly wanting to do that. And how much fun it was.”

Leary says he’s been a fan of Edelman’s storytelling style for a while. “It’s always a thrill for Cam [Neely, Boston Bruins president] and I when we can bring locally born talent onstage at the Garden for the first time,” says Leary by e-mail. “And to have a comic whose first show as a fan was CCH? Too good. Storybook type stuff.”

Comics Come Home is returning after a two-year COVID-related hiatus. A show with a similar lineup was scheduled for November 2021, but Leary says there were too many last-minute cancellations to go forward. He’s looking forward to this year, and a surprise musical number with Jimmy Fallon. Since the last edition in 2019 marked 25 years for the show, it might have been easy to call it quits after a good run. That was not an option. “There was never a doubt about continuing the show,” says Leary. “Not for a second. Cam was adamant about that. As was I.”

Edelman, for one, is glad it’s back, although when Leary e-mailed him about doing the show, he was a little suspicious at first, though the profanity in it sounded like Leary. When the e-mail address checked out, Edelman wrote back, but hedged his bets. “I said, ‘If this is some kind of advanced prank, you know, I never fell for it,’ ” he says. “The e-mail back was also profane, and I was like, this is probably Denis Leary.”

Now Edelman gets to be on his own star-studded bill with the likes of Fallon, John Mulaney, Roy Wood Jr., locals like Clarke and Robert Kelly, and his peer and friend Sam Jay. He remembers seeing Kelly on Dane Cook’s “Tourgasm” tour years ago, which is also where he first saw his mentor, Gary Gulman. “I have specific memories associated with almost all these comedians,” he says. “That’s been really important in my life.”

Stand-up has taken Edelman all over the world, from helping to start a comedy club in Israel to opening for Eddie Izzard in Berlin and Moscow, and spending a few years building his reputation in the United Kingdom. He’s now based in Los Angeles, where he is working on a new television show while making frequent trips to New York.

And then there’s “Just For Us,” which opens a run in Washington, D.C., next week after selling out shows in New York. It’s Edelman’s third solo show, and it has upped his profile in the States after success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Edelman has been performing long enough to have met and worked with many personal heroes. But he still gets a little starstruck doing a show like Comics Come Home — and by the fact that Mike Birbiglia is producing “Just For Us.”

It’s all a part of a career hot streak Edelman can hardly believe is happening. “November of 2022 seems to be me sort of living my childhood dream life,” he says. “I’m opening for Guster at Carnegie Hall the day after Thanksgiving. I loved Guster growing up and I love Carnegie Hall.”

As a longtime fan of the local stand-up scene, Edelman can recite bits by Don Gavin and relate fond memories of all the shows he’s played here, starting with an open mic at the since-closed Roggie’s in Brighton. Getting to interact with fellow comedians is a big part of the draw for Edelman. “There are only a few reasons to do this, right?” he says. “Like, more money, which is nice. And acclaim which is nice, but also largely BS. And because you’re really excited to be a comic and hang out with other comics. You get to meet your peers and get and give respect to them.”

COMICS COME HOME

A benefit for the Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Care. With Denis Leary, Alex Edelman, Lenny Clarke, Chris Distefano, Jimmy Fallon, Sam Jay, Robert Kelly, John Mulaney, Roy Wood Jr., and Carolyn Plummer. At TD Garden. Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. $69.50-$151. www.tdgarden.com

Nick A. Zaino III can be reached at nick@nickzaino.com.