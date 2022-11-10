Get set to see a lot of Springsteen on ‘The Tonight Show’

Musical residencies on and special episodes of late-night shows have become an important part of promotion for musicians. Ariana Grande, BTS, and Miley Cyrus have had them on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” St. Vincent, James Taylor, and Joe Walsh have done multiple-episode stints on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, and Coldplay have done them on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Now comes news that, beginning next week, Bruce Springsteen is going to do a residency on “The Tonight Show,” to promote his new album of covers and his 2023 tour with the E Street Band. He’ll perform some of his new material on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights, and then again on Thanksgiving eve. The new album, “Only the Strong Survive,” is a collection of R&B songs from the 1960s and 1970s, including “7 Rooms of Gloom,” “I Wish It Would Rain,” and “Someday We’ll Be Together.”