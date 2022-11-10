Local bestsellers for the week ended Nov. 6

3. Our Missing Hearts Celeste Ng Penguin Press

4. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

5. The Last Chairlift John Irving Simon & Schuster

6. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

7. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

8. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

9. The Boys from Biloxi John Grisham Doubleday

10. The World We Make N. K. Jemisin Orbit

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

2. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story Bono Knopf

3. The Philosophy of Modern Song Bob Dylan Simon & Schuster

4. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle Jon Meacham Random House

5. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir Paul Newman Knopf

6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir Matthew Perry Flatiron

7. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human Siddhartha Mukherjee Scribner

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

9. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Little, Brown

10. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

5. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

6. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

7. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

8. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

9. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida Shehan Karunatilaka Norton

10. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

4. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

5. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Back Bay

6. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

7. The Years Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.) Seven Stories Press

8. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

9. The Best American Essays 2022 Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (Eds.) Mariner

10. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 6. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.