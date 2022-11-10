In Russell Banks’s new novel, ‘The Magic Kingdom,’ an aged exile details the darker side of utopia

America has always been aspirational — the search for “a more perfect union,” as outlined in the preamble to the Constitution, ongoing. But in “The Magic Kingdom,” Russell Banks’s beautifully crafted story of love and betrayal in an early-20th-century religious community, those ideals undermine one man’s chance for happiness, revealing the flaws in our American dream along the way.

That sounds ponderous, but for master storyteller Banks, it’s simply another outing for one of his quirky, damaged Florida protagonists. In this case, our flawed and possibly unreliable narrator is Harley Mann, whom we meet as a cranky octogenarian. Or almost meet: Banks frames Mann’s story as a posthumous confession, following the discovery of a bag of tapes in the basement of a library in St. Cloud, Fla. In the metafiction of his 14th novel, Banks is simply the editor of these tapes, recorded following the opening of “Walt Disney’s gigantic amusement park” in 1971. Like Banks, Mann is a transplanted Northerner, and the “scandalous story” he has recorded is based on the true history of a failed Florida Shaker community whose grounds, bought up with great secrecy, would provide the site for Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

The occasion for the taping, the old Mann offers, is his grievance about the park and his sense of having been hoodwinked into the sale of the land. But although Mann briefly recounts his successful career as a speculator in Florida real estate, the meat of his story — as well as the source of both his riches and eventual heartbreak — lies in his early years, as a member of the New Bethany Shaker community.

“Human nature doesn’t change, but contexts and circumstances do,” says Mann as he brings us back to his youth in 1901, with a few backward glances at the prior decade and the events that brought the Mann family to New Bethany. This timing is key: In the wake of the Civil War, utopian communities, like the socialist Ruskinite Waycross commune of Mann’s earliest childhood, sprang up in what could be seen as attempts to heal a deeply wounded nation. But the darker shadows of the war, the original sin at this country’s base, lingered as well, and Mann’s parents, “educated White Northerners,” are too arrogant (or simply racist) to heed the warnings of a Black neighbor when they are lured from the failing Georgia commune to a nearby plantation. Touching on themes Banks has previously deployed in books like his 1985 “Continental Drift,” the dichotomy between aspiration and reality, rooted in that flawed and idealistic preamble, soon becomes the family’s horrific reality.

“I have seen and heard things in my time … that make me wonder sometimes if slavery has ended yet,” Mann will later recall. “Or if White people have managed merely to call it by another name.” By the time the family essentially escapes to New Bethany, our young hero has gone from being a happy child to an unsettled and secretive adolescent.

He’s also lonely. And although he latches onto Elder John, New Bethany’s charismatic co-leader, he is captivated as well by the “slim young black-haired” Sadie Pratt who boards their boat to the colony. A protégé of Elder John’s co-leader Eldress Mary, Sadie is a patient at a nearby tuberculosis sanitarium, and while not a Shaker, she abides by its rules of simplicity and celibacy during her visits. Mann, too young to pledge himself to the faith, does as well, until he falls hard for the ailing beauty. Their ensuing affair — accompanied by Mann’s obsessive jealousy and his internal conflicts around the Shaker ideals of virtue and purity — triggers a chain of events that will find Harley expelled from yet another utopia into what the Shakers simply call “the World.”

There’s an inevitability to the fall of the allegorically named Mann, as well as New Bethany’s demise, but Banks leavens the tragedy with regular returns to the older Mann’s asides as he switches tapes and comments on contemporaneous details, like the sinkhole in his driveway. He’s a compelling narrator, grown philosophical with age.

“Human beings are neither strictly pack animals like wolves nor herd animals like sheep, but when they gather together in tightly bound groups they behave like both,” Harley notes at one point, evoking again both our national aspirations and failings. Calling the resulting society “inherently unstable,” he muses, “It’s probably why most of my life … I have been in reaction a solitary man. An isolato. A monad.”

Such a strong voice makes up for the fact that his obsession, Sadie, isn’t a fully fleshed character, and Banks has the older Harley acknowledge this: “I romanticized her illness,” he admits, noting how her “evident frailty and weakness … made us feel strong and necessary.” In fact, Sadie’s true feelings are never known, an opacity that is central to the book’s crisis and allows her to serve as a vehicle to showcase Harley’s conflicts.

“I wonder now if the dream of utopia, whether secular or religious, is only the dream of an adult who has never ceased resenting and grieving over his imperfect childhood,” the elder Harley reflects. A life built on faith and family would seem to have a firm footing, he could have said. But in a land of swamps and sinkholes, nothing is as solid as it appears.

THE MAGIC KINGDOM

By Russell Banks

Knopf, 352 pages, $30

Clea Simon is the author, most recently, of “Hold Me Down.” She can be reached at www.CleaSimon.com.