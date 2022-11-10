STL GLD expands its sound and vision with ‘Rock Boyega’

It’s perhaps the least accessible project in their catalog to date, which makes listening to it that much more rewarding. There aren’t the radio-ready hooks of earlier songs like “Good” or “Chaka Zulu.” Instead, “Rock Boyega” is saturated with more cerebral tracks that require repeated plays to grasp their message. Pope is still pouring his heart into uplifting Black folks, but here he takes a more pensive approach.

STL GLD’S debut album, “My Monday Morning Music,” released in 2014, represented a provocative merging of two musical minds. Frontman Moe Pope flexed his lyrical dexterity while producer Janos Fulop — better known as The Arcitype — concocted beats rabid enough to keep up with Pope’s pace. The two have perfected their formula over the years, and on their fourth LP, “Rock Boyega,” out Friday, we hear how much that hard work has paid off.

Advertisement

“Hip-hop is not supposed to all sound the same,” Pope says. “It’s not supposed to fit, you know what I’m saying? Biggie didn’t sound like De La [Soul], NWA didn’t sound like Mos Def. It’s all encompassing. That’s the hip-hop I grew up on, so I love to push forward and do different things.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was a tough period from [STL GLD’s 2019 album] ‘The New Normal’ until now. People are trying to find normalcy within a world right now that’s literally on the brink of World War III. I can only speak from my point of view in life, so I try to do that the best I can.”

The duo’s latest offering engulfs listeners with intense, fevered rhythms (“Resisting”) and hallucinogenic soundscapes (“My Block”). The Arcitype says he was trying to match Pope’s ardor. “For me, it was like we need to capture a little bit of [Pope’s] spastic energy and some of that off-ness. There’ll be beautiful moments, but then there’s this kind of weird, out-of-tune dissonant thing that happens. [I was] just trying to inject what would be considered, maybe, flaws.

Advertisement

“If a passage was really clean and sounded very processed, I would start putting loads of analog hiss from cassette tapes on top of it, trying to dirty up everything and put a little grunge on everything. There is beauty in the distortion. And I’m notorious for saying I am great with beats and terrible with words.” Fortunately, he has Pope for a partner.

“From the very first record we ever made, reading Moe’s lyrics have always been a strangely unique experience from hearing them on record,” The Arcitype says. “I’ve always joked about James Lipton reciting rap lyrics and how some really wouldn’t work. But with Moe, in my opinion, James Lipton could do a bang-up job on [reading his] lyrics because they’re really profound. Moe ends up putting words to the emotions that I can’t really find the words to myself. My job is to try to make the music that can support those words.”

STL GLD tapped Boston artists Oompa, Latrell James, Porsha Olayiwola, Najee Janey, and Brandie Blaze (Pope’s cousin) to help tell the complex tale of Blackness through a modern and sophisticated lens. Asked about those cameos, Pope offers a heartwarming reply. “I know what I want to hear, and I hear greatness in home. … These people are home to me. Even if I had a lot of money to get other features from other people, I would probably still just use people from home and give them that money. I just feel like it’s better that way. They sound exactly how I feel. When I listen to Oompa, that’s Roxbury right there. That’s home. That’s how my cousins and my aunties and friends talk. I ask my homies that I care about to be on my albums.”

Advertisement

Despite all of the talent recruited for STL GLD’s projects, The Arcitype says it’s the bond between him and Pope that keeps their operation running smoothly. But it took time to get there. “If you sat down and listened to our entire discography, you basically see the roadmap for us getting comfortable with each other and then learning to push each other beyond the limits we had.

“[The records] don’t sound the same, but I feel like you’re hearing the world that this band lives in. And with each record, we’re expanding that world.”

For Pope, that expansion ultimately comes in the form of truly accepting the vastness of his own lived experience. “On the album, we’re not just talking about Black and white here but Blackness not being linear. I have to constantly remind people of that. And honestly, I’ve only recently felt at peace with allowing other Black people to be whom they want to be.”