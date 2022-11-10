Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

MAGDALENA BAY The duo of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, who released a blown-out version of their 2021 full-length “Mercurial World” in September, crafts glassy, hyperkinetic electropop that sounds caught in a time warp between 1986 and 2032. Nov. 12, 7 p.m. Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

BARTEES STRANGE “Farm to Table,” the latest full-length from this UK-born, Oklahoma-raised songwriter and producer, is a wild emotional ride, balancing bone-dry wit with searing emotionalism while careening through genres with curiosity and daring. Nov. 14, 8:30 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

YUNG GRAVY Cultural fatigue is understandable these days, so it’s probably not surprising that a lot of current pop cuts are borrowing their hooks from smashes of yore like Eiffel 65′s “Blue (Ba Da Bee)” and Fergie’s “Glamorous.” This Minnesota-born MC went for broke with “Betty (Get Money),” which spins out of the brightly hued chorus of Rick Astley’s time-tested “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Nov. 16, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country

HABIB KOITÉ & BAMADA The Malian griot and master guitar player returns to the Boston area, this time with his band, Bamada, to play the music whose pan-Malian character is reflected in the label he’s given it, “danssa doso,” which brings together the names of the danssa rhythm of his hometown and the traditional Malian hunters’ music known as doso. Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $48. Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 617-492-7679, www.globalartslive.org

THE NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND A band that’s been in business since the ‘60s (and still includes founders Jeff Hanna and Jimmy Fadden) pays tribute to someone else who’s been in business since the ‘60s with its latest release, “Dirt Does Dylan.” The album will be the focus of the band’s Saturday performance. Nov. 12, 8 p.m. $70-$95. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

THESE WILD PLAINS Boston country-rock purveyors These Wild Plains head west to the relatively docile hills of Worcester to play a show at Mechanics Hall, a venue that’s a bit different from the honky-tonk hardwood floors they’re used to seeing on tour. Nov. 17, 7 p.m. $20. Mechanics Hall, 321 Main St., Worcester. 508-752-5608, www.mechanicshall.org/tickets

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

GUY DAVIS The accomplished acoustic bluesman and storyteller was raised in New York, yet his early days were steeped in the Southern roots of his elders, and he inherited a dramatic streak from his parents Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee. Nov. 12, 9:30 p.m. $25. The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

A TRIBUTE TO ART BLAKEY & THE JAZZ MESSENGERS This celebration of the musical legacy of the bop drum titan and his long-running band features Messenger alums Bill Pierce (tenor saxophone) and John Ramsay (drums) with trumpeter Greg Hopkins, trombonist Dan Fox, pianist Consuelo Candelaria, and bassist Greg Ryan. Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m. $15-$25. Robbins Memorial Town Hall, 730 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington. www.arlingtonjazz.org

LAFAYETTE GILCHRIST SOLO Making a rare area appearance, the powerful pianist is a master of many grooves, surprisingly shifting gears with finesse and fire from stride to swing to funk and beyond. Presented by Mandorla Music. Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $10-$20. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.mandorlamusic.net

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

BOSTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA South Korean cellist Hayoung Choi makes her United States debut at Symphony Hall in Dvořák’s Cello Concerto, under the baton of BPO founder Benjamin Zander; the program also includes Brahms’s Symphony No. 2. Nov. 12, 8 p.m. 617-236-0999, www.bostonphil.org

BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER Celebrity Series of Boston presents an afternoon at Symphony Hall with one of the world’s most celebrated orchestras, featuring conductor Kirill Petrenko. The program includes Andrew Norman’s Vonnegut-inspired “Unstuck,” Korngold’s Symphony in F-sharp Major, and Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1 featuring concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgeley as soloist. Nov. 13, 8 p.m. Symphony Hall. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY In one of this fall’s most anticipated opera events, soprano Ying Fang stars as the clever Susanna opposite bass Krzysztof Baczyk as the title character in the Handel and Haydn Society’s first ever semi-staged performance of Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro.” Symphony Hall. Nov. 17 and 18. 617-262-1815, www.handelandhaydn.org

A.Z. MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA, THE MUSICAL A thoroughly delightful production, directed by Emily Ranii, of a musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book about an uncommonly gifted little girl who does not shrink from the challenges posed by her doltish family and her school’s tyrannical headmistress. Usually played by Sky Vaux Fuller, the role of Matilda was handled by understudy Erin Grimm at the performance I saw, and she was terrific. That adjective also applies to Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, who wrings every ounce of malice and comedy out of the fearsome Miss Trunchbull. Kira Troilo is touching as Miss Honey, Matilda’s timid teacher; and Anthony Pires Jr. and Aimee Doherty as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda’s dim-witted parents, deliver the goods, as they invariably do. Tim Minchin’s score crackles with ingenuity and wit. Through Nov. 20. Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University. 617-353-3001, www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org

THE ORCHARD On the level of sensory immersion, this multimedia adaptation of Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard,” conceived and directed by Igor Golyak, works splendidly, filling the eye with images that are as arresting as anything you’re likely to see on a Boston stage this season. On the level of story and characterization and believable relationships, however, “The Orchard” falls short. Part of the problem is that the usually exemplary Jessica Hecht overdoes the ethereality of aristocratic landowner Ranevskaya. By contrast, the great Mikhail Baryshnikov hits just the right notes of quietly poignant befuddlement as Firs, an octogenarian butler slipping into senility. Through Nov. 13. Production by Arlekin Players Theatre | (zero-G) Lab presented by Groundswell Theatricals, Cherry Orchard Festival, and ShowOne Productions. Can be seen in-person at Robert J. Orchard Stage, Emerson Paramount Center, or online. 617-824-8400, theorchardoffbroadway.com

JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE So many ideas, emotions, and states of being are packed into August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” and director Lili-Anne Brown and her superlative cast capture them all in this outstanding production. Driving the story is taciturn Herald Loomis (James Milord), who arrives at a Pittsburgh boardinghouse in 1911, determined to find his wife, Martha (Patrese D. McClain), from whom he was separated when he was forced to work on a chain gang for seven years. Locating Martha is central to Herald’s larger quest to “Find me a world I can fit in” — and he’s not the only one at the boardinghouse embarked on that search. Also starring Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Shannon Lamb, Robert Cornelius, Stewart Evan Smith, Al-nisa Petty, Lewis D. Wheeler, and Dela Meskienyar. Through Nov. 13. Huntington Theatre Company. At Huntington Theatre, 264 Huntington Ave. 617-266-0800, www.Huntingtontheatre.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham will perform "Requiem" at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. Peter Hönnemann

REQUIEM: FIRE IN THE AIR OF THE EARTH This Celebrity Series co-commission, which pairs the choreography of MacArthur Fellow Kyle Abraham with electronic music composer/producer Jlin, reimages Mozart’s titanic “Requiem in D minor.” Ten dancers from the choreographer’s company A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham bring to life a work exploring ritual, the afterlife, and rebirth. Nov. 18-19. $49 and up. Boch Center Shubert Theatre. www.celebrityseries.org

ALI KENNER BRODSKY For five years, the choreographer has been developing her new dance/theater piece, “moments.” The multilayered ensemble work features a series of vignettes that explore longing and the loss of past relationships, as well as the challenges of moving forward through grief. Connecticut-based musician MorganEve Swain provides the music. Nov. 19. $15-$18. SPACE Gallery, Portland, Maine. https://space538.org/event/moments-2022/

TO FEEL THE EARTH AND TOUCH THE SKY The Dance Complex presents the first in-person screening of this Dance Currents Inc. film highlighting trailblazing figures in the development of American modern dance, from Isadora Duncan and Ted Shawn to Twyla Tharp and Mark Morris. The 45-minute screening will be followed by three live performances of works by Duncan, Donald McKayle, and David Parsons. Nov. 18. $15-$50. Complex@Canal, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org/events

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

SHELAGH KEELEY: DRAWN TO PLACE Keeley, whose work spans photography, film, and performance, is likely best known for her large-scale, site-specific wall drawings, one of which she created for the Peabody Essex Museum this fall. The drawings, which she sees as a way “to explore the structural essence of an object and the spirit of a space or institution,” embed in a location’s history. This one, 58 feet long, is the product of the artist’s research into PEM’s Phillips Library Collection, where revelation and surprise load her work with the spontaneous energy of discovery. Through Nov. 26, 2023. Peabody Essex Museum, East India Square, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

SYMBIONTS: CONTEMPORARY ARTISTS AND THE BIOSPHERE “Symbionts” is the scientific term for species that thrive on interdependence — a honeybee and an apple blossom, or the beneficial bacteria in your belly that you try to keep happy with probiotics. This exhibition offers a collision of art and science where some of the 14 artists included will not only examine those relationships but nurture them right there in the gallery as their work lives and grows before your eyes. Through Feb. 26. MIT List Visual Arts Center, 20 Ames St., Cambridge. 617-253-4680, listart.mit.edu

BEING AND BELIEVING IN THE NATURAL WORLD: PERSPECTIVES FROM THE ANCIENT MEDITERRANEAN, ASIA, AND INDIGENOUS NORTH AMERICA A collaboration between the museum’s curators of ancient art, Native American art, and Asian art, this exhibition takes an expansive, planet-wide view of artistic expressions of nature across 4,000 years of human creativity, right up to the present day. Through May 7. Rhode Island School of Design Museum, 20 North Main St., Providence. 401-454-6500, risdmuseum.org.

MURRAY WHYTE

DON’T CLOSE YOUR EYES: UKRAINIAN ARTISTS RESPOND TO THE WAR After the Russian army invaded Ukraine last February, Groton artist Hanna Melnyczuk, who is Ukrainian American, reached out to Kyiv artist Halyna Andrusenko. They curated this and a companion exhibition, “Eye of the Beholder,” up through Dec. 22 at Bristol Community College’s Grimshaw-Gudewicz Art Gallery in Fall River. The two shows feature more than 150 works and benefit humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Through Nov. 26. New Art Corridor Gallery, 245 Walnut St., Newton. https://newartcenter.org/class/dont-close-your-eyes-ukrainian-artists/

CATE McQUAID

Ilya Yarovoy, "Mother and War," watercolor on paper, from "Don't Close Your Eyes: Ukrainian Artists Respond to the War" at New Art Corridor Gallery. Ilya Yarovoy





EVENTS

Comedy

JOE MACHI The former “Last Comic Standing” finalist says someone he went to high school with is a “doomsday prepper,” who has rabbits to breed for food, a rain collection system on his roof, and a 10-year supply of toilet paper. “He’s like, ‘Joe, what are your plans if the apocalypse happens?’” says Machi. “I’m like, ‘Well, I’d probably . . . murder you.’” Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

BEST OF THE BOSTON COMEDY FESTIVAL Jim McCue plans to bring BCF back next year, but in the meantime, he’s busy producing shows with comics who have appeared on its bills. This time, he’ll host Corey Rodrigues, Bethany Van Delft, and Kate Sisk at one of the festival’s regular haunts. Nov. 12, 8 p.m. $25. Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 617-625-5700, www.somervilletheatre.com

THE FRINGES COMEDY NIGHT Two of Boston’s funniest, Andrew Mayer and Will Smalley, host this stand-up showcase (with a bit of sketch) at the Haven every third Wednesday of the month. This edition features Emily Ruskowski, Tooky Kavanagh, and Chris Post. Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $20. The Haven, 284 Armory St., Jamaica Plain. www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

LOOK OUT! SCIENCE IS COMING! Kid-friendly Doktor Kaboom! will teach audiences about the scientific method with comedy and live experiments in this family-friendly show. In between the day’s performances, visitors can also enjoy makerspace challenges, slime making, LEGO projects, and more fun STEM-themed activities. Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. $18-$22. Riemer-Goldstein Theater at JCC Greater Boston, 333 Nahanton St., Newton. bostonjcc.org

THE HOLIDAY MARKET AT SNOWPORT The Seaport transitions to winter-wonderland mode on Friday. In addition to iceless curling on Seaport Common and outdoor games like Jenga and KanJam, SNOWPORT will offer a holiday market featuring over 120 small business vendors. The Holiday Market is open from Nov. 11-Dec. 31, hours vary. Free to attend. 100 Seaport Blvd. bostonseaport.xyz

MIKE THE BUBBLE MAN AT THE COOLIDGE CORNER THEATRE Enjoy a live theater performance from Mike the Bubble Man this weekend at Brookline’s Coolidge Corner Theatre. The show features music, dance, comedy, and plenty of bubbles of all shapes and sizes. Nov. 12, 10:30 a.m. $11-$14. Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline. coolidge.org

JOY ASHFORD