With Plains, singers Jess Williamson and Katie Crutchfield merge on a country road

They did. Soon Williamson and Crutchfield were working on songs for Plains, their new duo, which plays Sunday at Royale. Plains in October released its first album, “I Walked With You a Ways,” a collection of 10 songs that highlight the contrast between Williamson’s sweet, dusky voice and Crutchfield’s earthier vocals. Together, they explore a country sound more pronounced than either musician had pursued in her solo work. Williamson, an indie-folk singer originally from Texas, mixed in elements of country and psychedelia on her 2020 album, “Sorceress.” Waxahatchee’s album that year, “Saint Cloud,” had a rootsy vibe that wasn’t always present in the Alabama-born Crutchfield’s music.

“When she mentioned it again a few weeks later, I said, ‘Hey, what if we do it?’ ” Williamson says.

When singer Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee leader Katie Crutchfield had to cancel their respective tours in the spring of 2020, the friends spent a lot of time talking to each other on the phone. During one conversation, Crutchfield brought up the idea of starting a band.

“I felt like I had unfinished business with the country stuff,” Williamson says. “I had a lot of fun leaning into that with ‘Sorceress’ and I wanted to go even further, and I think Katie felt similarly. It’s really our roots from the music that we grew up on, and it’s a lot of what I listen to now.”

Crutchfield lives in Kansas City, while Williamson splits her time between Los Angeles and Marfa, Texas. The pair got together in all three places starting in the fall of 2020 to work on songs, before heading to Durham, N.C., to record with producer Brad Cook and a band comprising Cook’s brother, Phil, on bass and Spencer Tweedy on drums. They recorded most of the album in a little more than a week.

“Part of the beauty of this record is that it was pretty organic and not overly mapped out or overly planned,” Williamson says. “It’s just the magic that happens when you get people in a room that are really good at what they do and understand the vibe and are having a good time with it.”

Cook and Waxahatchee had worked together before, including on “Saint Cloud.” The first time he met Williamson was when Plains showed up to record “I Walked With You a Ways.”

“It was a project that came together so naturally and so effortlessly,” says Cook, who has since produced forthcoming solo albums with Williamson and Waxahatchee. “There was a natural chemistry right out of the gate between Katie and Jess.”

Though Crutchfield had played in the band P.S. Eliot with her twin sister, Allison, before she began releasing music as Waxahatchee in 2012, Williamson had never worked so collaboratively with another songwriter. Early in the pandemic, sharing new songs helped her feel like she wasn’t working in a vacuum.

“It was really exciting because I trust Katie and I was in a place of really looking for a person I could trust musically,” Williamson says. “It was awesome for me to have somebody whose taste and instincts I really respect to listen to my songs and have some notes.”

There was more to the idea of working together than offering thoughts on one another’s songs. Williamson and Crutchfield were inspired by country collaborations, including “Trio,” the 1987 album by Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, and Linda Ronstadt, and the 1999 sequel, “Trio II.”

“We were thinking a lot about those ‘Trio’ records,” Williamson says. “We were thinking a lot about the Chicks, and Lucinda Williams, which isn’t a collaboration, but she’s always kind of a guiding star for Katie, for sure. And also ‘Waylon & Willie,’” the 1978 collaboration between Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson that yielded the single “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.”

Williamson and Crutchfield wrote nine of the 10 songs on “I Walked With You a Ways,” and rounded out the set with one cover, the dusty borderlands waltz “Bellafatima,” by Williamson’s friend Hoyt Van Tanner. Though Van Tanner has never recorded the song, Williamson had heard him play it when friends would gather around campfires over the years, and suggested to Crutchfield that they record it. Crutchfield needed persuading, but only to a point: She had initially wanted the pair to write all the songs on the album themselves.

“I said, ‘I don’t disagree, but can I just play this song for you?’” Williamson recalls. “And I played it once, and she said, ‘We have to record that.’”

Including Van Tanner’s song harked back to another old-school country practice, in which artists would give a boost to songs by their less visible peers: Think Harris covering Townes Van Zandt’s “Pancho and Lefty” in 1977, or Nelson delivering a Grammy-winning take on Steve Goodman’s “City of New Orleans” in 1984.

“There is this long-standing tradition with country music of recording the songs of your contemporaries,” Williamson says. “I don’t think we see a lot of young people in indie rock doing that so much, so it felt cool to bring that in.”

PLAINS

With MJ Lenderman. At Royale, 279 Tremont St. Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. 617-451-7700, www.royaleboston.com.

