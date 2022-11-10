Writers on wildflowers, Roslindale’s new cooperative bookstore, Mass Poetry’s annual fund-raiser

“Beauty is indispensable,” writes Susan Barba, “and books are the reproductive proof of it.” Barba, a Cambridge-based poet and editor, has reproduced the proof of it in the new anthology “American Wildflowers: A Literary Field Guide” (Abrams), which gathers a varied and abundant bouquet of writers on the wild beauty around us. Dickinson, Melville, Whitman, Emerson, Thoreau, Frost, Bishop, and Clifton come together with Yusef Komunyakaa, Lydia Davis, Natalie Diaz, Allen Ginsberg, Jericho Brown, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Rita Dove, Jorie Graham, and many others. In poems, letters, and short essays, they address the familiars — the dandelion, goldenrod, lilac, milkweed; and the lesser known — the fireweed, bloodroot, and night-blooming cereus, of which Robert Hayden writes, “We dropped /trivial tasks /and marveling /beheld at last the achieved /flower. Its moonlight /petals were /still unfold- /ing, the spike fringe of the outer /perianth recessing /as we watched.” Paintings by Leanne Shapton, watery and expressive, communicate the delicacy and resiliency of these flowers, their individual form and character. The collection as a whole reminds us how lucky we are to share the world with this variety of shape and color, and to open our eyes to what grows on the side of the highway, between cracks in the sidewalk, along the riverbank. Enrique Salmón, in his exploration of milkvetch, quotes a Navajo Nation song, part of an annual nine-day healing ceremony: “With beauty before me, I walk, /With beauty behind me, I walk, /With beauty below me, I walk /With beauty above me, I walk /With beauty all around me, I walk, /It is finished in beauty, /It is finished in beauty, /It is finished in beauty, /It is finished in beauty.”

Rozzie Bound Co-op bookstore

A new, independent, and cooperatively owned bookstore has opened in Roslindale. Rozzie Bound Co-op, founded by Roy Lincoln Karp, is driven by a mission to “strengthen community by fostering the joy of reading.” It’s a multi-stakeholder cooperative with five worker-owners that, since April, has been running as a pop-up every Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Roslindale Substation. They recently signed a two-year lease on a brick-and-mortar space in the heart of Roslindale Square. Community members can buy $100 Consumer-Owner Shares to be able to participate in the annual shareholders meeting, elect board members, get discounts, and other benefits. They’ve sold 65 shares so far and have a goal to sign up 100 by the end of the year. With readings, workshops, live music, film screenings, book clubs, and poetry slams, they’re working to both reflect and influence the community. And their local vision expands to more global notions of a cooperative world “where all people . . . work together to cultivate joyful, just, and loving community.” As Karp says, “We believe every neighborhood needs a great bookstore that is not only a place to shop but a welcoming space where neighbors can gather, share ideas, and build community. I’ve lived in Roslindale for over a decade and felt the Square would really benefit from this kind of community-oriented bookstore.” For more information, or to become a consumer-owner, visit rozziebound.com.

Mass Poetry’s annual fund-raiser returns in person

Mass Poetry’s annual fund-raiser, Evening of Inspired Leaders, returns as an in-person and live-streamed event this Monday, Nov. 14. A number of local notables will share a poem that’s inspired or sustained them. The lineup this year includes author and environmentalist Bill McKibben, poet Dan Chiasson, Mass Cultural Council executive director Michael Bobbitt, teaching artist and poet Michelle Garcia Fresco, CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts Jennifer Childs-Roshak, and Mass Poetry’s Teen Council member Josie Colon. WBUR’s Rupa Shenoy will emcee the event, which takes place at the Boston Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit masspoetry.org/inspiredleaders.

Coming out

“Musical Tables” by Billy Collins (Random House)

“Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and the Great Environmental Awakening” by Douglas Brinkley (Harper)

“Shirley Hazzard: A Writing Life” by Brigitta Olubas (FSG)

Pick of the week

Konner Wilson recommends “Swimming Lessons” by Claire Fuller (Tin House): “As with every Claire Fuller book I’ve read (and I highly recommend them all), her beautiful prose, complicated characters, and intricate plots drew me into the world and consumed me completely. It’s engaging and enchanting, and you’ll think about it long after you’ve finished it.”