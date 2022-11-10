Biogen picks Christopher Viehbacher, former leader of Sanofi, as new CEO

After a six month search, Biogen has picked a new leader. Christopher Viehbacher, who was formerly chief executive of the pharma giant Sanofi for six years until he was ousted in 2014, will lead Biogen as chief executive and president starting Monday.

More recently, Viehbacher has helmed a Cambridge investment healthcare investment fund Gurnet Point Capital. Before Sanofi he spent 20 years at GSK, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline. Viehbacher’s former experiences at a large pharma firm and investing in small biotech companies at Gurnet Point prepares him to lead Biogen through a tumultuous time.

Viehbacher will replace Michel Vounatsos, who has led the Cambridge company for almost six years. Vounatsos announced in May that he would step down once a replacement was found. His decision came just as Biogen was conceding — in actions, if not words — that its controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm was a commercial flop.