Cambridge tech startup nets $41 million to wire up labs

The startup, founded in 2015, makes technology that connects existing lab equipment to the cloud. The goal? To equip laboratory spaces with more efficient data collection, easier access to that data, and improved sharing abilities.

Cambridge-based Elemental Machines , a developer of data-tracking sensors and software for laboratory equipment, has raised $41 million in new funding to expand its operations in the life sciences market.

Elemental Machines, a developer of data-tracking technologies for laboratory equipment, has raised new money to make life-sciences labs more efficient.

The company’s tech platform helps technicians and scientists monitor key lab metrics like temperature, humidity, light, and vibration from their desktop or mobile device. If there’s a problem with the equipment used in an experiment, the platform can “alert users remotely when it’s about to fail,” according to the company. Elemental said it also enables lab directors and managers to improve operational efficiency, facilities and asset management, and manufacturing outcomes.

Advertisement

Sridhar Iyengar, founder and CEO of Elemental Machines, sees growth opportunities in various sectors of the life sciences industry, after the company’s latest – and largest – round of funding.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

“If you look broadly within life sciences, there’s other aspects, other departments, that we haven’t really addressed,” Iyengar said in an interview. “Things like pilot production or manufacturing. There’s also different types of labs – right now we’re predominantly in [research and development] labs. And so we can expand into clinical labs and quality control labs.”

The company has over 500 customers in the life sciences industry and plans to use the new funds to target sales in research, clinical, and quality control laboratory operations, a $60 billion annual market. Elemental will also use the money to expand in related fields such as manufacturing, materials science, food tech, agriculture tech, and other data-focused industries.

Some of the companies using Elemental Machines’ technologies include PerkinElmer, the Waltham-based life sciences firm, and LabCentral, the shared laboratory space which opened its biggest site yet in Kendall Square last month.

Advertisement

The funding round was led by Sageview Capital and co-led by Omega Venture Partners, while Gutbrain Ventures and Digitalis Ventures also participated.

“I see us expanding ... through commercial investment, but also technology and product investment and product innovation,” said Iyengar. “We have a long roadmap of products and features that we want to build that allows us to pull data and connect to all types of different systems.”

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.