Despite shaky economy, Mass. retailers expect a happy holiday season

Regardless, that bump is well above the average increase in annual holiday sales of 4 percent, though it is behind 2021, when the fallout from COVID-19 led to a 16 percent increase.

The Retailers Association of Massachusetts predicted Thursday that holiday sales this season will exceed last year’s by 10 percent, according to a survey of the group’s 400 members. But much of that gain will be gobbled up by inflation, as prices have risen by 7.7 percent in the past 12 months.

Those figures are also on par with a recent report from consulting firm Deloitte that said seasonal spending in Boston will outpace every other region of the country this season. Local shoppers intend to put $1,626 toward holiday gifts, compared to $1,455 nationally.

All in all, these are optimistic estimates. Retailers have long feared that rising prices and persistent economic uncertainty could dissuade consumers from splurging on gifts and decorations this year. Over a third of households — both in Boston and nationally — believe the economic situation is worsening, Deloitte found.

But with Thanksgiving just weeks away, businesses are now counting on shoppers to show up, said Jon Hurst, president of the RAM.

Stores, particularly those that are local and independently-owned, spent more this season to ship and stock products than ever before. Costs of inventory, wages, utilities, and rent have risen dramatically. It’s essential that retailers turn a profit to make that money back.

“With inflation eroding the purchasing power of our consumers and the margins of small businesses, it is more important than ever that we all work harder to protect, promote, and preserve our Main Streets and our important local shopping districts,” Hurst said in a statement. “We need to make sure they exist for generations to come.”

Double-digit gains in holiday sales are rare. In 2020, year-over-year sales were up 9 percent; in 2019, it was 3.9 percent. 2021 proved to be an exception, because stores saw low sales during the height of the pandemic and a year later benefitted from pent-up demand.

Even so, this year, the bulk of shoppers, including 60 percent of Boston-area residents, expect to spend most of their budget online, according to Deloitte. That could spell bad news for small businesses, considering that RAM members said internet orders will likely make up only 5 percent of their holiday sales.

“The acceleration of online offerings and sales by smaller sellers was essential for survival during the COVID crisis,” Hurst said. “Those options remain in place today.”

The 2022 holiday season has also been warped by a surplus of unsold merchandise. Big-box stores began discounting early in the hopes of getting rid of a glut of inventory, and many rolled out their Thanksgiving and Christmas products closer to Halloween.

So unlike the past two years, the one thing shoppers don’t have to worry about now is the supply chain. Three-fourths of Boston consumers expect products to be out of stock, according to Deloitte. But retailers aren’t concerned. In fact, 100 percent of those surveyed anticipating receiving their ordered holiday inventory on time.

Long story short, your presents have arrived.





Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.