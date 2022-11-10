Here’s how every town in Mass., from richest to poorest, voted on the ‘millionaires tax’

Massachusetts voters wrote Question 1 into law on Tuesday when they voted ‘yes’ on the hotly contested ballot measure — which will set a new, higher tax on all income over $1 million, with the proceeds designated to education and transportation. The measure won with 52 percent of the vote, a margin of just over 90,000 votes.

But the voting varied widely among Massachusetts’ 351 cities and towns.

Some communities, like Boston, were solidly for the amendment, with 64.7 percent of votes cast in favor (Somerville and Cambridge voted “yes” by even bigger margins, with more than 70 percent of voters backing the measure). Western Massachusetts also overwhelmingly voted in support, with a whopping 82 percent voting “yes” in the progressive Northampton. The below graph shows how strongly each town voted either for or against the measure.