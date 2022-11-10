Toast settles allegations over worker misclassification

Toast Inc., the Boston-based payment system provider for the restaurant industry, has agreed to a $2.3 million settlement to resolve allegations that it misclassified some workers as exempt from being eligible for overtime pay and underpaid them as a result. The affected group of individuals worked for Toast between March 2018 and November 2021. Toast denied that it violated any wage laws and agreed to settle the arbitration to avoid protracted litigation. Of the $2.3 million, one-third of that amount will go to plaintiffs’ attorney fees. The remainder will be distributed among more than 450 current and former sales associates or business development representatives who were allegedly underpaid. Eligible workers were informed of the terms via an Oct. 31 e-mail. — JON CHESTO

BEVERAGES

CEO of Keurig Dr Pepper resigns

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. said chief executive Ozan Dokmecioglu resigned after violating the company’s code of conduct and was replaced by executive chairman Bob Gamgort, the former CEO. The coffee and soda maker didn’t detail the violations but said in a statement Thursday that they were “unrelated to strategy, operations or financial reporting.” Dokmecioglu, who had been chief financial officer, became CEO in late July. Gamgort, the first CEO of the four-year-old company, had agreed to stay on as executive chairman for two years. “I look forward to continuing to work with the leadership team and the board in the role I held less than four months ago,” Gamgort said in the Thursday statement. Based in Burlington and Texas, Keurig Dr Pepper has a market capitalization of roughly $53 billion and is backed by investment firm JAB Holding Co. It was formed through the 2018 merger of Dr Pepper Snapple and Keurig Green Mountain. The company has been active in dealmaking efforts, engaging in failed talks this summer to acquire the maker of Bang Energy drinks and taking a minority stake this week in nonalcoholic brewer Athletic Brewing Co. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TOYS

Hall of Fame welcomes the top, Lite-Brite, and Masters of the Universe

The National Toy Hall of Fame’s new honorees include an object dating to ancient times, a line of muscle-bound action figures, and an iconic art set whose medium is colorful pegs. The hall on Thursday announced the top, Masters of the Universe, and Lite-Brite as this year’s inductees. The trio was chosen from a field of 12 finalists that also included bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Nerf, the piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, and Spirograph. The Toy Hall of Fame inducts a new class of toys each year in a ceremony at The Strong museum in Rochester, where the hall is housed. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Amazon's Prime Air Delivery drone (on the lower left) that will be used for delivery on Nov. 10, 2022. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

E-COMMERCE

Amazon has a new, smaller delivery drone

Amazon unveiled a new delivery drone on Thursday that’s smaller, makes less noise, and can fly through light rain, the latest effort to get the troubled and long-developing project off the ground. The company has spent nearly a decade pursuing founder Jeff Bezos’ vision of autonomous drones that can deliver a package weighing less than 5 pounds in as little as 30 minutes after a customer places an order. Beyond speeding delivery times, drones could significantly cut the cost of delivery which still mostly requires a person driving a vehicle to someone’s home. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

GM recalling SUVs over lights

General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the United States because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Target thinks that bigger is better

Target is mapping out its next generation of stores near Houston, and this much is clear: The retail giant thinks bigger is better. The new store in Katy, Texas, covers almost 150,000 square feet, compared with the company average of about 130,000. The backroom space devoted to handling online orders for same-day pickup is five times larger than at stores of a similar size. Target is betting that this redesign will boost its strategy of using stores as fulfillment hubs for digital orders — an approach that gained ground during the pandemic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Russia to make it easier to get an after-school job

Russia is planning to ease restrictions on child labor, removing rules that had made it hard for teenagers to get jobs as the economy struggles under sanctions and the impact of the mobilization of 300,000 reservists for the war in Ukraine. Citing the need to boost the supply of labor amid “sanctions pressure from unfriendly countries,” legislators from the ruling United Russia party proposed legal amendments to make it easier for teenagers from 14 years old to get part-time jobs. While such work is common in many other countries, current Russian rules require social-services agencies to give permission and demand a range of costly checks for employers to hire them, limiting the popularity of student labor. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Commuters reflected in a window of a bus as they wait for their buses near Montparnasse train station in Paris on November 10, 2022, during a strike. ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

LABOR

Striking subway workers shut down half of the Paris Metro

Striking subway workers shut down half of the Paris Metro lines Thursday, a nationwide day of walkouts and protests by French train drivers, teachers, and other public-sector workers demanding the government and employers increase salaries to keep up with inflation. Expecting major disruptions on their morning commutes, many Parisians biked or walked to work. Others took buses that were provided as an alternative way to reach offices and workplaces, or reverted to their pandemic lockdown routines and worked from home. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

UK has frozen more than $20 billion in Russian assets

The UK has frozen a total of 18.4 billion pounds ($20.9 billion) in Russian assets since severe sanctions were imposed on the country after it invaded Ukraine. The Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said Thursday that represents about 6 billion pounds more than held against all other sanctioned regimes. In conjunction with its allies, the UK has penalized more than 1,200 people and 120 businesses, it said in its annual review. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BEVERAGES

Red Bull founder got $865 million dividend payment before his death

Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died last month, had recently been paid a record 866 million euros ($865 million) dividend by the energy drink maker out of the company’s 2021 results. The payout to Austria’s then-richest person was 28 percent more than the previous year, according to Austria’s corporate register. Mateschitz’s son, Mark, has inherited his 49 percent stake in the company. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Volvo unveils electric SUV

Volvo showed off the EX90, a battery-powered sport utility vehicle to succeed its gasoline-era flagship as the automaker pushes to go all-electric by the end of the decade. The vehicle, featuring lidar sensors to better see its surroundings, has as much as 373 miles of range and succeeds the popular XC90 introduced eight years ago. The 7-seater EX90, available from $80,000, is the first model built on the carmaker’s new dedicated EV platform with production at Volvo’s US plants in Ridgeville and Charleston, S.C., starting next year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS